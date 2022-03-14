中文網
    Taipei
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    China's automakers seek in-house chip production

    Staff reporter, Shanghai; Ines Lin, DIGITIMES 0

    Xiaomi is actively developing its smart car business. Credit: AFP

    To allay the impact of chip shortages, many automakers in China, including Xiaomi, have sought closer cooperation with chip suppliers.

    Hubei Xiaomi Yangtze River Industry Fund has become one of the new stakeholders at Kangzhi Integrated Circuit (Shanghai). The latter, established in 2017, is a startup developing automotive chips for transmitting real-time and high-resolution images.

    In February, Xiaomi served as a lead investor for Suzhou Chilye Green Technology, a supplier of high-voltage electrical appliances and power distribution units for new energy vehicles.

    The smartphone supplier in September 2021 established Xiaomi Automobile. Just six months later, Xiaomi Automobile has tapped into the areas of battery, sensors, chips, automotive components, and autonomous driving technology.

    To ease the impact of chip shortages, Geely Automobile Holdings is reportedly to adopt a supply chain replacement program in the second quarter of this year, while Bosch remains its main supplier. Industry sources said the program might only alleviate Geely's production pressure to a certain degree.

    Meanwhile, Geely has stretched into the segment of automotive chips. Its subsidiary, Siengine Technology, in October 2021 unveiled SE1000, a chip for smart cockpit operations, and planned to have it enter volume production in 2022. The chip is China's first automotive-grade 7nm SoC developed in-house.

    In late 2021, Geely and Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) founded Shandong Fujikang Intelligent Manufacturing with a registered capital of RMB100 million, each holding half of the shares. The new company will help mitigate Geely's pressure from chip shortages.

    Geely chairman Eric Li said the company, having devised the "Made in China" chip strategy since 2019, plans to install its central control chips in cars by 2023.

    China's local manufacturing progress has drawn attention due to the rising demand for automotive chips and their shortages.

    Great Wall Motor president Wang Fengying, a member of China's National People's Congress, said the chip shortages must be addressed soon. The country should develop its own automotive chip industry to avoid the impact of chip shortages, she said during a congress meeting in Beijing earlier this month.

