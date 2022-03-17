China becomes largest EV manufacturer in 2021

China saw its electric vehicle (EV) exports surge 260% on year to nearly 500,000 units in 2021 and became the largest EV manufacturing country worldwide, surpassing Germany and the US, according to a report by Nikkei.

Figures from China's General Administration of Customs (GAC) show China's export volumes of electric passenger vehicles - not including commercial ones such as electric buses - reached more than 499,500 units in 2021.

In 2019, China's EV exports surpassed 200,000 units for the first time, but slipped below the level in 2020.

Meanwhile, figures from German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) and Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) show Germany exported around 230,000 EVs in 2021, doubled on year; the US 110,000 units, down around 30% on year; and Japan 27,400 units, up 24% on year.

Of China's nearly 500,000 units of EV exports in 2021, 230,000 were shipped to Europe, a growth of 380% on year; shipments to Oceania reached 18,000 units, up 1,910% on year; 6,187 units to Japan, up 20.9% on year; and 8,160 units to the US, up 130%.

Of the exports, around 100,000-200,000 units were shipped out from Tesla's Shanghai plants, which mainly manufacture the Model 3 and Model Y.

China is able to become the world factory of the EV industry thanks to the maturity of its EV critical component supply chain. China already formed standards for making batteries used in EVs, raw materials used for battery anode materials, and assembly of EVs, allowing the related costs to be only half of those in other places.

China is also a key consuming market of EVs. Autocar Japan citing figures from Jayto Dynamics pointed out that worldwide EV sales were around 4.2 million units in 2021, and nearly half of them were from China.

Of the EV sales in China, a portion was contributed by mini-size EVs such as Wuling Hongguang Mini, which is priced less than US$5,000. China's high-end EV segment is dominated by vehicles from Tesla, NIO, and XPeng, while the mid-range segment has been a strong focus of BYD and Great Wall Motor.

With the subsidies from the Chinese government, sales of EVs and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) have been rising. China Association of Automobile Manufacturers' (CAAM) figures show sales of new energy vehicles reached 3.52 million units in 2021 with 3.33 million units being passenger ones, up 160% on year and around 80% of the volumes are EVs.

Sources: GAC, VDA, JETRO, Nikkei, compiled by DIGITIMES, March 2022