XPeng, Li Auto boosting investment in SiC semiconductors

Chinese automakers including XPeng and Li Auto are expanding their investment in silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductors, as chip demand for new energy applications continues to grow.

XPeng Automobile Investment Consulting Partnership recently became a shareholder of Inventchip Technology, a SiC semiconductor solutions provider, with a 3.71% stake. In February, Inventchip completed a strategic financial round featuring exclusive investment from XPeng.

XPeng has been troubled by the global chip shortage for the last few years, and it was forced to postpone vehicle deliveries multiple times in 2021. By becoming a shareholder of Inventchip, the automaker is stepping up its investment in SiC chips.

As a mainstream supplier of industrial-grade SiC MOSFET power devices in China, Inventchip is the first company in the country to independently develop 6-inch SiC MOSFET products and process platforms. Its products have successively entered the industrial and automotive electronics markets, and it has shipped more than 400,000 of its in-house developed SiC MOSFETs to date. Both XPeng and Xiaomi are its investors.

Following in XPeng's footsteps into the SiC chip field, Li Auto is planning to form a joint venture with Sanan Semiconductor through its affiliate CHJ Automotive. CHJ and Sanan Semiconductor will each hold a 70% and 30%, respectively, stake in the new entity, which will mainly focus on R&D of electric vehicle (EV) drive motor controller SiC chips.

Li Auto is aiming to grab 20% of the domestic EV market share by 2025 and become the world's top smart EV company by 2030, according to company CEO Li Xiang. To materialize these ambitions, Li Auto has set up two new companies in Chongqing recently for automotive components and parts manufacturing, software development, and technology development.

Hubble Technology Investment, a venture capital firm wholly owned by Huawei, is also investing in SiC. Huawei Hubble has invested in more than nine SiC companies, including SiC epitaxial wafer makers Tianyu Semiconductor and Epiworld International, and SiC substrate makers SICC and TankeBlue Semiconductor.

China-based chipmakers have been actively promoting SiC power semiconductors for automotive applications. In late 2021, China Resources Microelectronics (CR Micro) launched its in-house developed 1200V SiC MOSFET products for EV on-board chargers (OBC), charging stations, industrial power supply, solar power photoelectric inverters, and wind power generation applications. The company began mass production of its 6-inch enterprise SiC wafer product line in 2020 and was the first in China to do so.

According to industry sources, Sanan Integrated Circuit and Yangjie Electronic Technology have both completed their SiC MOSFET component mass production platforms, which are currently undergoing testing. NCE Power and StarPower Semiconductor are seeking more investment capital and have successively revealed plans to add investment in SiC power semiconductor projects.