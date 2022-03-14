中文網
    Acer conservative about sales in 2H22

    Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Acer is conservative about its operation in the second half of 2022 as inflation has continued hitting the global market and may undermine sales of consumer IT products, according to Samuel Chang, director of Acer Taiwan.

    Chang pointed out that momentum for notebook demand in Taiwan will mainly be seen in the enterprise segment in 2022, while that for consumer models is expected to stay feeble.

    With many vendors requesting their Taiwanese manufacturing partners to move production back to Taiwan from China amid the US-China trade tensions, and TSMC continuing to expand its capacity of advanced manufacturing processes in Taiwan, Taiwanese IT companies have seen increasing demand for local factories, office buildings and IT equipment, which is boosting local demand for notebooks.

    The Taiwan government's education procurement project for giving a tablet to each student in Taiwan's elementary, middle, and high schools will also begin accepting applications from bidders in the near future with the project expected to contribute a total of 550,000 tablets in 2022.

    Taiwan's annual shipments of tablets are around 700,000-800,000 units, according to IDC's figures.

    For non-PC businesses, Chang pointed out that Acer is currently cooperating with Taipei Metro and National Taipei University of Technology to upgrade the safety of Taipei's MRT system with an AI and cloud platform.

    The team has so far completed a system to detect whether users entering MRT stations have been infected with COVID-19 and is now finishing up others that detect unusual movements on the trains and improve escalator safety, Chang added.

