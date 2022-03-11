中文網
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    Ayar Labs announces additional traction for silicon photonics

    Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Ayar Labs has announced it is partnering with Lumentum, the largest manufacturer of optical and photonics products, to deliver CW-WDM MSA compliant external laser sources in high volume. These light sources are critical to power Ayar Labs' optical I/O solution which delivers breakthrough bandwidth, energy efficiency, and latency benefits for computing and networking over current short-reach copper links today.

    The announcement follows a recent announcement regarding Ayar Labs' involvement in GlobalFoundries' first-of-its-kind silicon photonics manufacturing platform. Earlier this year, Ayar Labs unveiled its strategic collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) for next-generation data center architectures and networking with optical I/O.

    "Since our founding, Ayar defined optical I/O as the disruptive transition from copper and electrons to fiber optics and photons for short-reach data communication," said company CEO Charles Wuischpard. "Ayar Labs' patented silicon photonics technology and new industry standards like the CW-WDM MSA are critical to this transition, as is the development of the manufacturing, supply chain, and packaging ecosystem to cost-effectively deliver the solution at scale in the millions of units."

    The CW-WDM MSA (continuous-wave wavelength division multiplexing multi-source agreement) was formed to standardize WDM CW sources in the O-band for emerging advanced integrated optics applications that are expected to move to 8, 16, and 32 wavelengths.

    "Co-packaged optics to replace traditional copper interconnects is a massive new market opportunity broadly recognized by the industry and one that Lumentum is well-positioned to address with our proven laser technologies and manufacturing scale," said Walter Jankovic, senior VP and GM of datacom at Lumentum. "Ayar Labs is a leader in the development and commercialization of this market opportunity and we believe that working together, we can accelerate this technology transition for the benefit of all."

    "Ayar Labs is a really early partner of ours. They worked with us very early, even before we had the formal definition of what a photonics platform would be," said Anthony Yu, VP of silicon photonics at GF. "They were working toward a vision of using high volume manufacturing, high volume process control and existing CMOS materials to realize their vision of photonics."

    In December 2020, Ayar Labs demonstrated its patented monolithic electronic/photonic solution on GF's next generation photonics solution based on its 45nm platform. "This is an industry first and key milestone in providing chip-to-chip optical connectivity at scale for data-hungry applications such as artificial intelligence, high performance computing, cloud, telecommunications and aerospace," Ayar Labs said. The two companies began working together in 2015.

