    Taipei
    Fri, Jan 7, 2022
    17:57
    light rain
    16°C
    Home Tech IT + CE

    Graphics card shipments continue ramping up in 2022

    Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: AMD

    Taiwan-based graphics card makers including Asustek Computer, Micro-Star International (MSI), Gigabyte Technology and ASRock enjoyed significant shipment growths in 2021, with shipments expected to continue ramping up next year, according to industry sources.

    The sources pointed out that rising demand from the enterprise and gaming segments as well as the recent resurgent of COVID-19 pandemic, component shortages and logistics delays are expected to continue boosting sales for IT products including PCs. Such shortages of end products are expected to last until mid-2022.

    With demand from the consumer segment only seeing a minor drop and that from the enterprise segment a surge, notebook brands including Asustek Computer, Dell, Hewlett-Packard (HP) and Apple have already booked capacities at their chip partners for the next 1-2 years and expect their shipments to stay flat or increase by up to 10% on year in 2022.

    Compared to the notebook industry, the graphics card industry continues to be supported by cryptomining and gaming demand despite the keen crackdown on digital currencies in many countries. Thanks to robust demand, graphics card shipments worldwide are expected to grow at least 10% on year in 2022.

    In addition to raising the prices on the existing Radeon RX 6000 products, AMD has also released Radeon RX 6500 XT and Radeon RX 6400 to compete for more share in the gaming market, while the two cards are also expected to be keenly procured by cryptominers thanks to their high price/performance ratio.

