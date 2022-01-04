中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Wed, Jan 5, 2022
    05:40
    mostly cloudy
    20°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Automotive component supplier CFTC expects strong 1Q22
    7h 45min ago
    Ennoconn draws investment from Google
    7h 57min ago
    Vcore chip demand remains robust
    8h 10min ago
    DDR4 spot prices rebounding
    9h 43min ago
    Sanan to significantly ramp miniLED chip output in 2022
    9h 46min ago
    Passive component makers see demand for Android phones pick up
    10h 2min ago
    Realtek signs long-term deals with foundry partners
    10h 3min ago
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    Nissan tweaks car design to tackle chip shortage

    Chiang, Jen-Chieh, Taiepi; Peng Chen, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    While the auto chip shortage is easing, some electronic components suppliers continue delaying delivery. The situation prompted carmakers like Nissan to adjust the design to use different types of chips, even considering producing chips independently.

    According to reports from Nikkei and Nikkan, eight automakers that cut down output due to chips and components shortages have seen improvement in their global production. The output cuts have improved from 35% in September 2021 to 25% in October and to 7% in November.

    But some carmakers and electronic components suppliers stay conservative about whether the shortage is getting better. Norio Nakajima, president of Murata Manufacturing is one of them.

    While the demand for components has slowed down since October 2021, Nakajima said Murata still has a hard time obtaining chips for car WiFi modules and battery management ICs. As a result, he must apologize for the ongoing delay in deliveries.

    It is difficult to mitigate the global supply chain disruption quickly, Nakajima said. Because of the shortage, some of Murata's clients have replaced mature-node chips with advanced nodes. Those who have ordered would not receive the chips until the fiscal year 2022. Besides, the demand for end products remains strong.

    Although Nissan has taken precautions against chips and electronic components shortage due to previous emergencies such as earthquakes, Hiroki Hasegawa, the company's SVP, said it is not enough. The automaker is experiencing a production cut caused by the same issue and needs to adjust its design.

    Nissan has reviewed whether its current models are equipped with customized ASICs or standard ICs, considering using standard ICs for all cars. The company will also check the production process for all chips to see if it involves input from the Philippines or Malaysia.


    In addition, Nissan realized that it has to increase chip inventory to deal with shortages timely. It also needs to consider changing contracts with chip suppliers from a one-time transaction to a continuing relationship during a specific period.

    Some more aggressive strategies are under the carmaker's consideration as well. Makoto Uchida, Nissan's president and CEO, said one of them is Nissan could make certain chips by itself.

    The automaker is discussing with partners, including Renault S.A., what chips they want to make on their own and who to work with, and what would be the core technology that Nissan has to control.

    Categories
    Chips + components EV + green energy IC manufacturing
    Tags
    Auto components Automotive IC design Japan Murata Nissan vehicle
    Related stories
    Dec 28
    IC supply priority shifting to non-consumer products for 2022
    Dec 22
    Top 10 semiconductor news in 2021
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Advanced economies
    Asia
    EV
    Asia
    CHT
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 28, 11:20
    Tokyo Electron highlights environmentally friendly solutions
    Thursday 30 December 2021
    Merry Electronics reaffirms its commitment to sustainable corporate operations by joining the RE100 Initiative
    Tuesday 28 December 2021
    Providing one-stop service for FOPLP RDL, Manz helps consumer electronics companies develop new opportunities
    Monday 27 December 2021
    Premium heat treatment tool for semiconductor industry application
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyon
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – November 2021
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments grow 4.6% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms