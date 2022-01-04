Nissan tweaks car design to tackle chip shortage

While the auto chip shortage is easing, some electronic components suppliers continue delaying delivery. The situation prompted carmakers like Nissan to adjust the design to use different types of chips, even considering producing chips independently.

According to reports from Nikkei and Nikkan, eight automakers that cut down output due to chips and components shortages have seen improvement in their global production. The output cuts have improved from 35% in September 2021 to 25% in October and to 7% in November.

But some carmakers and electronic components suppliers stay conservative about whether the shortage is getting better. Norio Nakajima, president of Murata Manufacturing is one of them.

While the demand for components has slowed down since October 2021, Nakajima said Murata still has a hard time obtaining chips for car WiFi modules and battery management ICs. As a result, he must apologize for the ongoing delay in deliveries.

It is difficult to mitigate the global supply chain disruption quickly, Nakajima said. Because of the shortage, some of Murata's clients have replaced mature-node chips with advanced nodes. Those who have ordered would not receive the chips until the fiscal year 2022. Besides, the demand for end products remains strong.

Although Nissan has taken precautions against chips and electronic components shortage due to previous emergencies such as earthquakes, Hiroki Hasegawa, the company's SVP, said it is not enough. The automaker is experiencing a production cut caused by the same issue and needs to adjust its design.

Nissan has reviewed whether its current models are equipped with customized ASICs or standard ICs, considering using standard ICs for all cars. The company will also check the production process for all chips to see if it involves input from the Philippines or Malaysia.



In addition, Nissan realized that it has to increase chip inventory to deal with shortages timely. It also needs to consider changing contracts with chip suppliers from a one-time transaction to a continuing relationship during a specific period.

Some more aggressive strategies are under the carmaker's consideration as well. Makoto Uchida, Nissan's president and CEO, said one of them is Nissan could make certain chips by itself.

The automaker is discussing with partners, including Renault S.A., what chips they want to make on their own and who to work with, and what would be the core technology that Nissan has to control.