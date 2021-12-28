中文網
    Taipei
    Wed, Dec 29, 2021
    03:35
    cloudy
    16°C
    Home Tech EV + Green Energy

    Legacy Europe and US automakers to face tremendous challenges in electric vehicles

    Jerry Yang, Taipei; Peng Chen, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Ten years ago, Apple revolutionized the global mobile phone sector with its iphones. The same scenario could be seen in the electric vehicle (EV) industry now. Legacy Europe and US-based internal combustion engine (ICE) carmakers are shifting their production to battery electric vehicles (BEV) due to Tesla's big success in EVs and the global demand for zero carbon emission.

    The automotive industry transformation has become a reality. Some well-established enterprises will lose their market shares if their current business models can't evolve with the fast-paced evolution and emerging market trend or even if they start to make EVs now.

    Future challenges and difficulties in electric vehicles

    In an interview at the Reuters Next conference, Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis said pressure from governments and investors forces automakers to speed up EV transition, which would come at a high price.

    Electrification would bring 50% extra costs to EVs compared with conventional cars, Tavares said. Unfortunately, carmakers can't transfer the additional costs to end customers because the majority of the middle class won't be able to afford them, he added.

    The pressure for the "electrification" that Tavares mentioned can be considered the deadlines of ICE vehicles sales set by several countries and the carbon production limit for fleet vehicles implemented by certain markets.

    Tavares was pessimistic about the transition to EV for future years. He warned that some traditional carmakers could fail. He also said automakers have to generate 10% productivity each year in the next five years while the industry used to deliver 2 to 3% productivity yearly, suggesting time will tell which traditional manufacturer will sustain the increase.

    Tavares said electrification is putting the automotive industry on the limits. Growing productivity is the only possible way to shift quickly and to survive.

    Carmakers could set the price higher and sell fewer cars or accept lower profit margins from EVs, said Tavares. However, both would result in layoffs during the transition, according to other resources.

    He also warned that negative impacts would be caused when automakers are forced to speed up increasing their production. The new EV models might face quality issues, for example, and all kinds of underlying problems.

    It is commonly believed that the traditional carmakers have been late for the transition. The investment in EVs from legacy brands like Ford and General Motors is considered not enough and too late. Those brands would face a tremendous challenge or have a hard time surviving from the transition to EV in the following five to 10 years, which might result in mergers or bankruptcies.

