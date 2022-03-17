中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, Mar 18, 2022
    02:46
    light rain with thunder
    24°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Large-size DDI prices come under downward pressure
    5h 40min ago
    Kioxia halts part of production lines at 3D NAND flash fab due to quake
    5h 44min ago
    BDT starts shipping hemodialyzers to Malaysia
    6h 3min ago
    Airoha eyeing Taiwan stock market debut
    6h 11min ago
    Polarizer material prices rise
    6h 21min ago
    Tons Lightology sees unfavorable macro factors bring uncertainty to demand
    6h 21min ago
    Home Tech Mobile + Telecom

    Pegatron India plant to start production in April, say sources

    Jingyue Hsiao, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    TH Tung, chairman of Pegatron; Credit: DIGITIMES

    Due to China imposing a lockdown on Shenzhen, Pegatron's India plant would start production of iPhones in April, which would help stabilize the global iPhone supplies, said sources.

    The Economic Times quoted sources saying that Pegatron has submitted estimated production for fiscal 2023 (April 2022 to March 2023) and will commence production in its plant in Tamil Nadu starting from April. Pegatron will initially produce the iPhone 12 series, followed by iPhone 13 series, and employ close to 6,000 people.

    According to India's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for large-scale manufacturing, multinational applicants are required to produce goods worth INR$80 billion in the second year after application, followed by INR$150 billion, INR$200 billion, and INR$250 billion in the remaining three years to be eligible for 6%, 5%, 4%, 4%, and 3% cash incentive.

    Pegatron registered its Indian subsidiary in July 2020, and its Indian plant was rumored to be put into production in September 2021. Still, Pegatron announced in September 2021 that its Indian subsidiary would purchase machinery and equipment worth NT$484 million from the parent company.

    China has imposed a seven-day lockdown on Shenzhen, leading to uncertainty around global mobile phone supplies. However, Reuters quoted JP Morgan saying that the lockdown has limited impact on global iPhone supplies.

    On the other hand, Business Standard quoted sources saying that Foxconn's plant in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, is expected to resume production and start making iPhone 13 series after food poisoning in December 2021, leading to a production halt for months. According to The Economic Times, 70% of iPhone production in India is for local demand, and 30% is for export.

    Categories
    Mobile + telecom Mobile devices
    Tags
    India iPhone Pegatron Pegatron India plant
    Companies
    Pegatron
    Related stories
    Dec 27
    India roundup: Apple to make iPhone 13 in India
    Dec 23
    Industry watch: Investing in India is a must, but one must know how
    Dec 23
    Foxconn reportedly to reopen Chennai plant Monday
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Global supply chain: Emerging markets
    Asia
    Asia
    Global wafer foundry industry analysis and forecast, 2022
    BIZ FOCUS
    Mar 9, 09:24
    AEWIN's small footprint rackmount edge computing server integrated with double-width GPU boosts performance and reliability
    Thursday 10 March 2022
    GUC announces 2.5D and 3D multi-die APT platform for AI, HPC, networking ASICs
    Monday 7 March 2022
    MSI Creator Awards 2022 kicks off
    Tuesday 22 February 2022
    Fusion Worldwide acquires electronic component testing center in Singapore
    DIGITIMES Research Special Report Databases
    EV
    Mar 17, 10:59
    China becomes largest EV manufacturer in 2021
    Thursday 17 March 2022
    AUO, affiliates step up deployments for EV
    Thursday 17 March 2022
    Foxconn embracing strongest first quarter in 10 years
    Thursday 17 March 2022
    Tata to invest INR150 billion in EV segment