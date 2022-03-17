Pegatron India plant to start production in April, say sources

Due to China imposing a lockdown on Shenzhen, Pegatron's India plant would start production of iPhones in April, which would help stabilize the global iPhone supplies, said sources.

The Economic Times quoted sources saying that Pegatron has submitted estimated production for fiscal 2023 (April 2022 to March 2023) and will commence production in its plant in Tamil Nadu starting from April. Pegatron will initially produce the iPhone 12 series, followed by iPhone 13 series, and employ close to 6,000 people.



According to India's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for large-scale manufacturing, multinational applicants are required to produce goods worth INR$80 billion in the second year after application, followed by INR$150 billion, INR$200 billion, and INR$250 billion in the remaining three years to be eligible for 6%, 5%, 4%, 4%, and 3% cash incentive.

Pegatron registered its Indian subsidiary in July 2020, and its Indian plant was rumored to be put into production in September 2021. Still, Pegatron announced in September 2021 that its Indian subsidiary would purchase machinery and equipment worth NT$484 million from the parent company.

China has imposed a seven-day lockdown on Shenzhen, leading to uncertainty around global mobile phone supplies. However, Reuters quoted JP Morgan saying that the lockdown has limited impact on global iPhone supplies.

On the other hand, Business Standard quoted sources saying that Foxconn's plant in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, is expected to resume production and start making iPhone 13 series after food poisoning in December 2021, leading to a production halt for months. According to The Economic Times, 70% of iPhone production in India is for local demand, and 30% is for export.