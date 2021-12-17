中文網
    Wingtech regains big ODM orders for Samsung handsets

    Staff reporter, Shanghai; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES 0

    Wingtech. Credit: Company

    After replacing O-film to supply camera lenses for iPhones earlier in 2021, China-based electronic devices maker Wingtech Technology reportedly has regained big handset ODM orders for 2022 from Samsung Electronics, according to industry sources.

    Samsung, now the world's largest smartphone vendor with a global market share of 20.8% in the third quarter of 2021, has recently released its 2022 handset manufacturing orders to ODMs also including China-based Huaqin Technology and Longcheer Technology, with 40 million units going to Wingtech, the sources said.

    Wingtech became one of its major manufacturing partners in 2019, one year after Samsung started to outsource production of entry-level and mid-range handsets to ODMs. But the company has lost a significant part of Samsung orders to other domestic peers over the past two years due to its diversifying ODM business into the segments of notebooks and IoT devices, the sources noted.

    But Wingtech regaining big ODM orders for Samsung handsets indicates that the company is aggressively thickening its ODM resources to further intensify its competitiveness in the handset ODM market, the sources said.

    At the moment, Huaqin, Wingteh and Longcheer are the top-3 handset ODMs in China, with their respective market shares reaching 33.5%, 27% and 15.8% in 2020. Huaqin has also landed all the ODM orders from Vivo, who did not outsource production until 2021.

    Counterpoint statistics show that Xiaomi, Oppo and Samsung were the top-3 suppliers of ODM handset shipments in 2020, contributing 115 million units, 105 million and 81 million, respectively, together commanding 63% of total handset ODM output.

    Categories
    Mobile + telecom Mobile devices
    Tags
    China handset Huaqin IoT Longcheer ODM Samsung Samsung Electronics WingTech Xiaomi
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyond
