EDA demand to grow sharply for heterogeneous chips integration

Demand for EDA (electronic design automation) software solutions is expected to grow sharply in the post-Moore's Law era, as they are badly needed in heterogeneous integration operations for both 3D IC and silicon photonic chips segments, according to industry sources.

EDA tools are being applied to simulate and solve the stress and heat dissipation problems in the process of 2.5D IC and 3D wafer stacking, or to address the signal issue arising from 5G mmWave AiP module packaging, the sources said.

As heterogeneous integration will be extended to the segment of silicon photonic chips, EDA solutions will become even more indispensable to address the challenges of photoelectric conversion and precise alignment during the integration process, the sources continued.

EDA providers are optimistic about their sales prospects as semiconductor supply chain players continue to pursue technological advancements. Meanwhile, the pandemic-induced changes in human lifestyles have also stimulated demand for more EDA tools and simulation software, the sources stressed.

Roger Lee, country manager at Ansys Taiwan, said demand for EDA solutions from the company and its peers will remain strong in 2022 from leading foundry houses, IC designers and OASTs in Taiwan for advanced manufacturing, designing and packaging operations.

Lee said the development of the EDA industry has more to do with the R&D of new products and new technologies at clients than with the capacity supply and demand conditions of the semiconductor sector.