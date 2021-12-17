中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Sat, Dec 18, 2021
    02:40
    cloudy
    14°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    EDA demand to grow sharply for heterogeneous chips integration

    Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Demand for EDA (electronic design automation) software solutions is expected to grow sharply in the post-Moore's Law era, as they are badly needed in heterogeneous integration operations for both 3D IC and silicon photonic chips segments, according to industry sources.

    EDA tools are being applied to simulate and solve the stress and heat dissipation problems in the process of 2.5D IC and 3D wafer stacking, or to address the signal issue arising from 5G mmWave AiP module packaging, the sources said.

    As heterogeneous integration will be extended to the segment of silicon photonic chips, EDA solutions will become even more indispensable to address the challenges of photoelectric conversion and precise alignment during the integration process, the sources continued.

    EDA providers are optimistic about their sales prospects as semiconductor supply chain players continue to pursue technological advancements. Meanwhile, the pandemic-induced changes in human lifestyles have also stimulated demand for more EDA tools and simulation software, the sources stressed.

    Roger Lee, country manager at Ansys Taiwan, said demand for EDA solutions from the company and its peers will remain strong in 2022 from leading foundry houses, IC designers and OASTs in Taiwan for advanced manufacturing, designing and packaging operations.

    Lee said the development of the EDA industry has more to do with the R&D of new products and new technologies at clients than with the capacity supply and demand conditions of the semiconductor sector.

    Categories
    Chips + components IC design, distribution IC manufacturing
    Tags
    5G automation capacity demand EDA supply chain
    Related stories
    Oct 4
    China EDA firm Primarius to be listed in Shanghai
    Jun 17
    Ansys multiphysics solutions achieve certification for TSMC N3 and N4
    Aug 27, 2020
    Ansys multiphysics solutions certified by TSMC
    Mar 16, 2020
    EDA, verification support crucial to HPC packaging
    Jan 17, 2020
    Taiwan needs to step up EDA development, says MOST
    Jan 13, 2020
    EDA firm Ansys beefs up workorce in Taiwan
    Related topics
    Trends in industrial computing
    5G
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Global supply chain: Internet trends
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyond
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 15, 10:44
    Synopsys turns a new page in Moore's Law with software innovation
    Friday 17 December 2021
    Fusion Worldwide celebrates 20 years in the electronics sourcing industry
    Wednesday 15 December 2021
    Powering a great night's sleep for infrastructure managers
    Monday 13 December 2021
    Chenbro launches 2U compact JBOD for high-density storage in big data era
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyon
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments grow 4.6% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms
    Taiwan top-3 foundries poised to see combined revenues increase 25% in 2021