AcBel Polytech expands to green energy, auto power components

Power supply maker AcBel Polytech has expanded its business operation to devices used in green energy, and automotive power components and devices which are also used in electric vehicles, according to company chairman and president Jerry Hsu.

While power supplies take a large portion of consolidated revenues at present and will continue to drive business growth in a short period, AcBel will focus on the development of models for various use, such as in smart home devices, gaming notebooks and PCs, surveillance systems, data centers, 5G communication, IoT devices, AI application, big data analysis, and aerospace equipment, Hsu said.

AcBel has supplied devices for PV power-generating facilities with a total installation capacity of 137MWp, Hsu noted. In addition, AcBel will further provide devices to integrate PV power generation with energy storage, smart power metering, and energy saving, Hsu indicated. Besides, AcBel plans to invest in PV power generation projects via a partnership with life insurance companies and participate in the operation of PV power-generating facilities, Hsu said.

AcBel is cooperating with two automakers to develop automotive power components and devices. The production is expected to start at the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022, Hsu noted.

AcBel aims to hike a revenue proportion of 10% for devices, used in green energy for the time being and that of 10% for automotive power components and devices in 2023.

AcBel posted consolidated revenues of NT$4.923 billion (US$176 million), gross margin of 15.24%, operating loss of NT$23.3 million, net profit of NT$175.9 million, and net EPS of NT$0.34 for the second quarter of 2021, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$9.781 billion, gross margin of 16.02%, operating profit of NT$58.9 million, net profit of NT$260.2 million and net EPS of NT$0.50 for the first half of the year.

AcBel has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.848 billion for July, growing 15.21% on month and remaining unchanged on year, and those of NT$11.628 billion for January-July, slipping 1.25% on year.

AcBel Polytech chairman and president Jerry Hsu (right) and former chairman Rock Hsu

Photo: Ninelu Tu, Digitimes, August 2021