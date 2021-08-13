中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, Aug 13, 2021
    14:25
    partly cloudy
    33°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    G-Tech Optoelectronics becomes OEM supplier of automotive 3D-forming cover glass
    7min ago
    Gudeng to invest NT$380 million in Symtek
    9min ago
    Xintec optimistic about 3Q21
    11min ago
    ABF substrate technology advancing fast, says Unimicron chairman
    18min ago
    Compal expects notebook chip shortage to continue into 2022
    24min ago
    IC shortage to remain challenging in 2022, says ASE
    35min ago
    Notebook companies see mixed shipment prospects for 2022
    Aug 12, 20:32
    Home Tech IT + CE
    AcBel Polytech expands to green energy, auto power components
    Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    Power supply maker AcBel Polytech has expanded its business operation to devices used in green energy, and automotive power components and devices which are also used in electric vehicles, according to company chairman and president Jerry Hsu.

    While power supplies take a large portion of consolidated revenues at present and will continue to drive business growth in a short period, AcBel will focus on the development of models for various use, such as in smart home devices, gaming notebooks and PCs, surveillance systems, data centers, 5G communication, IoT devices, AI application, big data analysis, and aerospace equipment, Hsu said.

    AcBel has supplied devices for PV power-generating facilities with a total installation capacity of 137MWp, Hsu noted. In addition, AcBel will further provide devices to integrate PV power generation with energy storage, smart power metering, and energy saving, Hsu indicated. Besides, AcBel plans to invest in PV power generation projects via a partnership with life insurance companies and participate in the operation of PV power-generating facilities, Hsu said.

    AcBel is cooperating with two automakers to develop automotive power components and devices. The production is expected to start at the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022, Hsu noted.

    AcBel aims to hike a revenue proportion of 10% for devices, used in green energy for the time being and that of 10% for automotive power components and devices in 2023.

    AcBel posted consolidated revenues of NT$4.923 billion (US$176 million), gross margin of 15.24%, operating loss of NT$23.3 million, net profit of NT$175.9 million, and net EPS of NT$0.34 for the second quarter of 2021, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$9.781 billion, gross margin of 16.02%, operating profit of NT$58.9 million, net profit of NT$260.2 million and net EPS of NT$0.50 for the first half of the year.

    AcBel has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.848 billion for July, growing 15.21% on month and remaining unchanged on year, and those of NT$11.628 billion for January-July, slipping 1.25% on year.

    AcBel Polytech chairman Jerry Hsu (right) and former chairman Rock Hsu

    AcBel Polytech chairman and president Jerry Hsu (right) and former chairman Rock Hsu
    Photo: Ninelu Tu, Digitimes, August 2021

    Categories
    Green energy IT + CE IT components, peripherals
    Tags
    AcBel Polytech
    Related stories
    Jul 22
    Long lead time becomes norm for IT supply chains
    Apr 27
    AcBel steps into EV components
    Nov 27
    AcBel expects growth in 2021 revenues
    May 13, 2020
    Micro-grid development gaining momentum in Taiwan
    Jan 30, 2020
    AcBel to construct new plant in Taiwan
    Oct 15, 2019
    AcBel Polytech developing energy solutions
    Limited-time offer for news access and Asia supply chain 100
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 12, 15:04
    Canadian startup Wedge Networks' protection technology blocks unknown threats on Internet in real time
    Monday 2 August 2021
    iCatch Technology launches 4K AI smart tracking video conferencing dual camera solution
    Thursday 29 July 2021
    Veeam continues streak as leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for enterprise backup and recovery software solutions
    Friday 23 July 2021
    Chenbro launches the RM252/RM352 series server chassis to empower small base stations deployment in telecommunications
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan large-size panel shipments to grow slightly in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    IC shortages to continue impacting 3Q21 server shipments, says Digitimes Research
    Global tablet shipments slip in 2Q21, but to grow 30% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research