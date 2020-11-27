AcBel expects growth in 2021 revenues

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Power supply maker AcBel Polytech expects consolidated revenues for2021 to increase 10-13%, driven by shipments for several new products.

AcBel said it is cooperating with US- and Japan-based electric vehicle (EV) vendors to develop power supplies used in start, charging and current shunt systems, with production to kick off at year-end 2021 or in 2022.

AcBel has become a main supplier of power supplies for low-orbit satellite receivers, and it has also landed orders for power supplies for smart speakers from an existing US client, with shipments to begin in the second half of 2021. The client currently uses AcBel's power supplies in its datacenters

AcBel will begin to ship power supplies for treadmills to a US fitness equipment vendor in second-quarter 2021, and will start cooperation with Taiwan-based bicycle makers for power supplies used in electric bicycles.

AcBel has supplied fuel cell-based backup power supply systems for overseas clients, with the corresponding sales estimated at NT$800 (US$27.7 million) for 2020 and to grow significantly in 2021.

AcBel has made non-operating investment in PV power generation projects.

AcBel Polytech: Financial results, 3Q20 (NT$m) 3Q20 Q/Q Y/Y Jan-Sep 2020 Y/Y Consolidated revenues 5,608 10.74% 6.80% 15,537 (0.77%) Gross margin 18.71% 0.25pp 3.65pp 17.47% 3.00pp Operating profit 191 18.63% 306.38% 407 117.65% Net profit 346 (67.51%) (62.84%) 1,431 (2.92%) Net EPS (NT$) 0.67 2.77

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, November 2020