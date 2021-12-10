中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Sat, Dec 11, 2021
    07:20
    mostly clear
    20°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    Highlights of the day: TSMC and Apple ecosystem suppliers both enjoy promising future

    Jill Lai, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    TSMC's major equipment and materials suppliers are expected to have a good performance in 2022, due to TSMC's recent expansion in capacity and global market. The same situation also happens to Apple's ecosystem suppliers, like VCM and other component suppliers, that are increasing their future shipments for the next iPhones. Apple'sMacBooks also benefit some major notebook ODMs in Taiwan.

    TSMC equipment and materials suppliers to embrace strong 2022: TSMC's equipment and materials suppliers including All Ring Tech, Foxsemicon Integrated Technology, Kinik, Marketech International and Nova Technology are expected to enjoy brisk sales performance in 2022, according to industry sources.

    VCM suppliers see no cutback in orders for new iPhones: VCM (voice coil motor) and other component suppliers have still seen no cutback in orders for the new iPhones, and are gearing up for shipments for the next generation of Apple's iPhone SE series slated for launch in the first half of 2022, according to industry sources.

    Notebook ODMs see 4Q21 shipments stay high: ODMs including Quanta Computer, Compal Electronics, Wistron and Inventec continue to enjoy strong shipments for notebooks in the fourth quarter and are expected to enjoy a particularly strong first-quarter 2022, according to industry sources.

    Categories
    Chips + components IC manufacturing ICT manufacturing IT + CE IT components, peripherals Mobile + telecom Mobile components Passive, PCB, other IC components PC, CE
    Tags
    All Ring Tech Apple commentary Compal Electronics component Inventec iPhone iPhone SE Marketech International notebook Quanta Computer Taiwan TSMC
    Companies
    All Ring Tech Compal Electronics Inventec Quanta Computer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company
    Related stories
    Dec 9
    Taiwan PCB suppliers for iPhones see revenues peak in November
    Dec 3
    Taiwan ranked largest semiconductor equipment market in 3Q21
    Nov 24
    Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – October 2021
    Related topics
    Taiwan notebook ODMs
    Global supply chain: CE, IPC, automotive
    Global supply chain: Advanced economies
    TSMC updates
    Opinions
    Opinions
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyond
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 10, 14:43
    Working together with CHT IDC, enhancing rapid-response ability of MasterLink Securities IT tapping the power of financial cluster synergy
    Thursday 9 December 2021
    CiLS creates lightweight solutions to help customers quickly realize digital transformations
    Wednesday 8 December 2021
    Mega Securities works with Chunghwa Telecom IDC, successfully kicking off its digital transformation
    Tuesday 7 December 2021
    Intel collaborates with global ecosystem partners to push into smart healthcare business
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyon
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments grow 4.6% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms
    Taiwan top-3 foundries poised to see combined revenues increase 25% in 2021