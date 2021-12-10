Highlights of the day: TSMC and Apple ecosystem suppliers both enjoy promising future

TSMC's major equipment and materials suppliers are expected to have a good performance in 2022, due to TSMC's recent expansion in capacity and global market. The same situation also happens to Apple's ecosystem suppliers, like VCM and other component suppliers, that are increasing their future shipments for the next iPhones. Apple'sMacBooks also benefit some major notebook ODMs in Taiwan.

TSMC equipment and materials suppliers to embrace strong 2022: TSMC's equipment and materials suppliers including All Ring Tech, Foxsemicon Integrated Technology, Kinik, Marketech International and Nova Technology are expected to enjoy brisk sales performance in 2022, according to industry sources.

VCM suppliers see no cutback in orders for new iPhones: VCM (voice coil motor) and other component suppliers have still seen no cutback in orders for the new iPhones, and are gearing up for shipments for the next generation of Apple's iPhone SE series slated for launch in the first half of 2022, according to industry sources.

Notebook ODMs see 4Q21 shipments stay high: ODMs including Quanta Computer, Compal Electronics, Wistron and Inventec continue to enjoy strong shipments for notebooks in the fourth quarter and are expected to enjoy a particularly strong first-quarter 2022, according to industry sources.