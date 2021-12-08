中文網
    Taipei
    Thu, Dec 9, 2021
    06:45
    mostly clear
    18°C
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    Highlights of the day: Samsung steps up competition against TSMC

    DIGITIMES staff

    Samsung is vying withTSMC for leadership in the foundry sector. The Korean giant is looking to win over major customers of the world's number-one pure-play foundry in advanced manufacturing nodes. Server ODM Wiwynn expects chip shortage to start easing in second-half 2022 with demand for cloud servers and datacenters to remain robust. DRAM demand is expected to recover as early as first-quarter 2022, according to memory module maker Adata.

    Samsung eyeing orders from TSMC customers: Samsung Electronics is eyeing orders from TSMC's major customers, such as AMD, as fabless vendors intend to diversify their foundry sources, according to industry sources.

    Wiwynn expects chip shortage to start easing in 2H22: Server ODM Wiwynn expects chip shortages to start easing in the second half of 2022 and is upbeat about the demand for cloud servers and data centers next year.

    Adata expects DRAM demand to recover in 1Q22: DRAM memory demand is expected to recover as early as the first quarter of 2022, according to memory module maker Adata Technology.

