Highlights of the day: Samsung steps up competition against TSMC

Samsung eyeing orders from TSMC customers: Samsung Electronics is eyeing orders from TSMC's major customers, such as AMD, as fabless vendors intend to diversify their foundry sources, according to industry sources.

Wiwynn expects chip shortage to start easing in 2H22: Server ODM Wiwynn expects chip shortages to start easing in the second half of 2022 and is upbeat about the demand for cloud servers and data centers next year.

Adata expects DRAM demand to recover in 1Q22: DRAM memory demand is expected to recover as early as the first quarter of 2022, according to memory module maker Adata Technology.