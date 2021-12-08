Raydium enjoys solid growth in 2021 owing to large-sized, OLED DDIs

Raydium Semiconductor, the third-largest DDI manufacturer in Taiwan has enjoyed solid operating performance in 2021. Consolidated revenue from the first three quarters of 2021 amounted to NT$18.17 billion (US$655.41 million), an on-year growth of 78.7%. Gross profit margin rose by 41.8% and net operating profit grew 551.7% over the same period in 2020.

Raydium has also disclosed plans to move its listing to the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) from the emerging stock market.

Raydium attributes a strong first three quarters of 2021 to large-sized DDI, AMOLED mobile phone and tablet DDI, automotive DDI, timing controller (TCON) and power management IC (PMIC) product lines. Large-sized DDIs accounted for 50% of Raydium's revenue in the first three quarters of 2021, followed by over 30% by OLED DDIs, 10% by automotive and industrial control ICs, and 5% by TCONs and PMICs.

Raydium pointed out that large-sized DDIs benefited from the continuous shipment of notebook and desktop display products for home offices and remote teaching in the first half of the year. This continued into the third quarter when demand shifted to commercial from home use. The penetration rate for OLED displays in mobile phone products is also increasing. Some high-level tablets are also starting to use OLED displays, resulting in revenue from OLED DDI rising and product optimization.

Additionally, an increased focus on exercise, as well as the measurement and monitoring of various physiological data, in the pandemic world has increased wearable device DDI shipments to maintain stable growth. The continuous growth of vehicle and medical applications has spurred steady revenue growth for automotive and industrial control ICs. Expanded use of TCONs and PMICs by customers has also resulted in growth in this area.

Raydium is currently focusing on large-sized DDI applications and has already launched DDIs for 8K TVs. Raydium also leads the industry in high-speed transmission interfaces. For desktop displays, Raydium is working with panel customers to develop e-sports displays. Significant growth in this area is expected as market demand increases.

Raydium launched a solution for notebooks with narrow borders and a low-power design in response to work-from-home needs. The solution utilizes the company's self-developed TCON power-saving function. It also uses a two-way receiving architecture developed with customers that allow the panel to have a smaller frame and meet the high screen-to-body ratio demand.

Applications for Raydium's OLED DDIs currently include wearable products, mobile phones and tablets. It has also recently begun mass production for notebook applications. Raydium is a major leader in wearables with a market share of more than 70%, excluding Apple's products, according to industry sources.

For mobile phones, the technical requirements of OLED DDIs are to optimize the image quality of OLED panels, as well as increase the panel service life and production yield rate. Raydium is currently steadily shipping OLED DDIs.

Raydium has been developing emerging niche applications for automotive and industrial control for a long time. Growth for automotive applications is worth looking forward to, as automotive panels continue to penetrate traditional interfaces and become standard. The size and number of panels being used are on the rise, resulting in the specification and functional requirements also gradually increasing.

Although demand for some applications has slowed, Raydium is still optimistic about operating performance in fourth-quarter 2021 and 2022. This is due to the ratio of mobile phones using OLED panels continuing to rise, OLED tablet demand continuing to grow, the shift in demand for large displays from home to commercial, and the demand for automotive and industrial control increasing.

Raydium said the insufficient production capacity of upstream wafer foundries and rising costs are still a challenge for the future. While the supply situation in 2022 will likely be difficult to resolve, follow-up efforts to increase supply capacity will be mutually beneficial to both customers and Raydium.