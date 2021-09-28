Taiwan component makers give priority to Apple

Taiwan-based makers of VCMs (voice coil motors), wire winding and other components of smartphone-use lens modules are giving priority to production for Apple, amid strong pre-sales of iPhone 13 series in China and Taiwan, according to industry sources.

Japan-based suppliers together take up a large portion of Apple's orders for VCMs, wire winding and other components, and then outsource production to Taiwan-based makers, the sources said.

Samsung's sales of new smartphones in third-quarter 2021 fell short of original expectation, and Chinese smartphone vendors including Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi have relatively high inventory levels for components. iPhones have taken over a large portion of Huawei's original market share, and Taiwan's component makers are placing high hopes on iPhone 13, the sources explained.

For the Taiwan-based makers, profitability from Apple's orders is higher and more stable than that from Samsung and Chinese vendors, the sources noted.