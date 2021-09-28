中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, Sep 30, 2021
    14:49
    mostly clear
    32°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Amiccom
    Sponsored
    Lithium price skyrockets as EV sales double
    31min ago
    Apple, MediaTek capture top unit share spots in 2Q21 tablet AP market
    44min ago
    Notebook vendors remain optimistic about 1H22
    1h 6min ago
    Memory contract prices may see larger drops in 1Q22
    1h 11min ago
    Micron 1α DRAM, 176-layer NAND process yields reach maturity
    3h 12min ago
    Fuzetec, Polytronics have order visibility till end of 2021
    3h 14min ago
    Taiwan OSATs grab huge orders from Renesas
    3h 21min ago
    JAMBE prepares Japanese automakers for digital transformation
    3h 54min ago
    China power cuts may impact more than chips shortage
    4h 3min ago
    GSEO says China factories not impacted by electricity restrictions
    4h 14min ago
    Server supply to remain constrained through mid-2022
    Sep 29, 21:18
    Mobo makers expect DIY PC demand to pick up in 4Q21
    Sep 29, 20:56
    LCD panel prices unlikely to fall below cash cost levels, says Innolux
    Sep 29, 20:56
    Home Tech Mobile + Telecom
    Taiwan component makers give priority to Apple
    Julian Ho, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Taiwan-based makers of VCMs (voice coil motors), wire winding and other components of smartphone-use lens modules are giving priority to production for Apple, amid strong pre-sales of iPhone 13 series in China and Taiwan, according to industry sources.

    Japan-based suppliers together take up a large portion of Apple's orders for VCMs, wire winding and other components, and then outsource production to Taiwan-based makers, the sources said.

    Samsung's sales of new smartphones in third-quarter 2021 fell short of original expectation, and Chinese smartphone vendors including Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi have relatively high inventory levels for components. iPhones have taken over a large portion of Huawei's original market share, and Taiwan's component makers are placing high hopes on iPhone 13, the sources explained.

    For the Taiwan-based makers, profitability from Apple's orders is higher and more stable than that from Samsung and Chinese vendors, the sources noted.

    Categories
    Mobile + telecom Mobile components
    Tags
    Apple component Taiwan
    Related stories
    Sep 29
    China smartphone vendors cautious about placing orders, say component suppliers
    Jul 26
    Voice coil motor makers poised to see robust shipment momentum in 2H21
    Jun 9
    Apple to increase VCM orders starting June for new iPhones
    May 26
    iPhones to outstrip Android handsets in VCM demand starting July
    Mar 3
    VCM makers to expand production capacity
    Sep 21, 2020
    Audix sees VCM orders from Apple picking up
    Related topic
    Global supply chain: Advanced economies
    UMC official website
    BIZ FOCUS
    Sep 29, 09:23
    Cutting-edge cooling technology combined with professional service - CoolIT Systems brings down IT systems' high fevers
    Monday 27 September 2021
    Digi-Key launches Power Focus campaign with Power Integrations
    Friday 24 September 2021
    GIGAIPC industrial solutions are emerging across the retail industry
    Friday 24 September 2021
    Digi-Key partners with Siemens to distribute automation and control products
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Top-5 notebook vendors see combined shipments slip in August, says Digitimes Research
    Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – August 2021
    Apple to place orders for around 90 million units of iPhone 13 series for 2021