    Voice coil motor makers poised to see robust shipment momentum in 2H21
    Julian Ho, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES 0

    Taiwan-based voice coil motor (VCM) suppliers expect their shipments to gain momentum in second-half 2021, having already kicked off recently the related shipments for the next-generation iPhone devices slated for the launch in the latter half of 2021.

    They also expect Chinese handset vendors, including Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo, to continue pulling in VCM orders in the second half but at a slower pace since they have been keen on building up their inventory levels for VCM parts since the first quarter of the year.

    However, most VCM suppliers count more orders from Apple and some of them have already stockpiled related materials for the new iPhones that are 30% higher than the original targets, according to industry sources.

    The initial stocking of VCM parts and components for the next-generation iPhones will be on par with those required for the previous generation but may increase or reduce in the latter half of the fourth quarter, said the sources.

    While Japan-based makers, such as Misumi and TDK, have been the primary sources of VCM products for iOS- or Android-based devices, some Taiwanese firms, including Audix, Tec Brite Technology (TBT) and Largan Precision, have continued enhancing their presence in the sector.

    Audix has managed to ship its VCM products both to the iPhone and Android phone supply chains, indicated the sources.

    Meanwhile, TBT, a subsidiary of leadframe maker SDI, has set up a joint venture with TDK to produce VCM and VCM parts, said the sources, noting that the joint venture has obtained VCM part orders such as springs from clients in China.

    Camera lens maker Largan may also start shipping its VCMs to the iPhone supply chain in 2021, albeit at a small volume initially, said the sources.

