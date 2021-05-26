中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Wed, May 26, 2021
    21:00
    mostly clear
    28°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Foxconn to soon reopen COVID-19 hit plant in Vietnam
    21min ago
    Taiwan III-V IC firms gearing up for boom in car LiDAR demand
    28min ago
    China LCD panel makers put focus on 8.6G and 10.5G fab capacity expansion
    41min ago
    Another TSMC staff infected with coronavirus
    54min ago
    Global NAND flash revenue set to grow in 2Q21, says TrendForce
    1h 9min ago
    Micron to scale up 1\nm chip output
    1h 28min ago
    Xiaomi, Oppo and Realme further cut shipment goals for 2021
    1h 28min ago
    Home Tech Chips + components
    iPhones to outstrip Android handsets in VCM demand starting July
    Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES 0

    Voice coil motor (VCM) shipments for iPhones are expected to start picking up in late June and outstrip those for Android handsets in July, according to industry sources.

    As Apple will continue to incorporate the auto focus (AF) function into camera modules for new iPhones, VCM makers in Taiwan and China expect their shipments to ramp up steadily through November, the sources said.

    The sources continued that Japan's Mitsumi and Alps are now main suppliers of VCMs for new iPhone camera modules, with the former significantly increasing contract production orders to Taiwan makers including Audix and Chinese peers such as Zhonglan Electronic Technology, JCT Electronics and GYZ Electronic Technology. Alps mainly handles automated production on its own, the sources added.

    The VCM makers mainly deliver shipments for Android handsets in the first half of the year, but such shipments are expected to be surpassed by those for iPhones in the second half, given that all new iPhones will feature the sensor-shift OIS (optical image stabilization) function, the sources said, adding that the makers have been told to raise capacity by 30-40% to meet strong demand for iPhones.

    Currently, only iPhone 12 Pro Max adopts sensor-shift OIS technology, and demand for VCMs to support the function will grow 3-4 folds after all new iPhones incorporate the capability, the sources said.

    Categories
    Bits + chips Mobile + telecom Mobile components Mobile devices Passive, PCB, other IC components
    Tags
    Android Apple component demand iPhone
    Related stories
    May 26
    New iPhone supply chain makers to begin to pull in orders in June
    Mar 3
    VCM makers to expand production capacity
    Nov 17
    Components demand for iPhone 12 Pro series gaining momentum
    Sep 21
    Audix sees VCM orders from Apple picking up
    Apr 24, 2020
    VCM component makers may see slowdown in shipments for iPhones in 2Q20
    Related topic
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Disconnected ICT Supply Chains: New Power Plays Unfolding
    SPONSORS
    May 26, 09:20
    Leveraging the latest AMD Milan CPU, AEWIN has built a high-performance edge computing platform
    Wednesday 26 May 2021
    KA Imaging reinvents X-Ray market with dual-energy technology
    Monday 24 May 2021
    GUC announces GLink-3D die-on-die interface IP using TSMC N5 and N6 process for 3DFabric advanced packaging technology
    Thursday 20 May 2021
    Sintrones welcomes growth opportunities for electric vehicles with in-vehicle computer solutions
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan top-3 foundries to see combined revenue hit another record high
    Global smartphone shipments to decline in 2Q21, says Digitimes Research
    Global AIO PC shipments to rise 4% sequentially in 2Q21