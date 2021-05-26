iPhones to outstrip Android handsets in VCM demand starting July

Voice coil motor (VCM) shipments for iPhones are expected to start picking up in late June and outstrip those for Android handsets in July, according to industry sources.

As Apple will continue to incorporate the auto focus (AF) function into camera modules for new iPhones, VCM makers in Taiwan and China expect their shipments to ramp up steadily through November, the sources said.

The sources continued that Japan's Mitsumi and Alps are now main suppliers of VCMs for new iPhone camera modules, with the former significantly increasing contract production orders to Taiwan makers including Audix and Chinese peers such as Zhonglan Electronic Technology, JCT Electronics and GYZ Electronic Technology. Alps mainly handles automated production on its own, the sources added.

The VCM makers mainly deliver shipments for Android handsets in the first half of the year, but such shipments are expected to be surpassed by those for iPhones in the second half, given that all new iPhones will feature the sensor-shift OIS (optical image stabilization) function, the sources said, adding that the makers have been told to raise capacity by 30-40% to meet strong demand for iPhones.

Currently, only iPhone 12 Pro Max adopts sensor-shift OIS technology, and demand for VCMs to support the function will grow 3-4 folds after all new iPhones incorporate the capability, the sources said.