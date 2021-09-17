Highlights of the day: International EV and semiconductor makers team up for SiC modules

Following in the footsteps of International IDMs and automakers to promote their SiC components for EVs, China auto and semiconductors makers are also preparing their homegrown SiC chips and modules for EV applications. After the announcement to develop SiC components a few weeks ago, Foxconn continues its investment in EV business with PPT in Thailand to expand its EV supply chains to Southeast Asia. In addition to EV manufacturing, its maintenance service recently has aroused many discussions from different sides, due to the eight-year warrants of early Tesla Model S and Model X being expired soon.

China auto and semiconductor makers are stepping up the development and production of their homegrown SiC chips and modules for EV applications, according to industry sources. International IDMs are also teaming up with automakers to promote their SiC components for EVs. STMicroelectronics now supplies SiC modules for Tesla's Model 3 EVs, and Infineon offers has rolled out a set of SiC modules for inverters adopted by Hyundai Motor's next-generation EVs, the sources said.

Foxconn Electronics and Petroleum Authority of Thailand (PTT), an energy company owned and operated by the Thai government, will establish a joint venture for developing and producing electric vehicles (EVs) in Thailand, with Southeast Asia to be the target market. Foxconn is motivated by the Thai government's efforts to develop an EV ecosystem and policy goal of having EVs take up 50% of locally produced automobiles by 2030.

Nine years after the first Tesla Model S was produced, some Tesla owners might be finding the eight-year warrants that came with their early Model S and Model X are expired or about to expire. Although Tesla has released some diagnostic tools to third-party maintenance service providers, after-sale maintenance (AM) providers still see certain limitations to repairing the power system.