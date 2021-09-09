中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, Sep 10, 2021
    11:28
    mostly clear
    31°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    CHT
    Sponsored
    Memory price growth to lose momentum in 4Q21, says Team Group
    50min ago
    Lite-On Technology August revenues slightly down on month, up on year
    59min ago
    China silicon wafer maker secures CNY3.3 billion in Series B
    1h 4min ago
    BLU maker Coretronic sees increased August revenues
    1h 24min ago
    Innolux ships over 40 million panels in August
    1h 31min ago
    Suppliers to raise quotes as aluminum price hits 10y high
    1h 45min ago
    Digitimes Research forum talks about trends in 5G industry
    1h 55min ago
    Industry research (12): Hard work pays off
    2h 9min ago
    Taiwan handset sales to rise in 2H21
    Sep 9, 21:45
    Quanta, Compal post shipment drops in August
    Sep 9, 21:22
    Unimicron reports record August revenue
    Sep 9, 21:16
    Taiwan OSATs install additional wirebonding equipment
    Sep 9, 20:47
    Foxconn to make SiC components at 6-inch fab for EV, solar apps
    Sep 9, 20:28
    Unison to see smartphone AP shipments hike in 2H21
    Sep 9, 20:28
    Home Tech IT + CE
    Industry research (11): Warriors need to know where their battlefield is
    Colley Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Many say warriors can't choose their battlefield. But in the consulting service sector, analysts need to know how to choose their battlefield in order to survive. Normally we know more about the patterns of information, reasonable quotations, and usage patterns than our customers. Therefore, service providers must be confident in defining the market, selecting the market segments, developing pricing and service mechanism, which is key to the operation of the consultancy industry.

    For instance, the cost of securing supply chain information is much higher than that of the market status. When Samsung sells mobile phones, they tell consumers the specifications of various products, application features, in order to attract their attention. But Samsung won't tell you that it wants to maintain handset sales of 300 million units a year but may end up with only 280 million units in 2021. Samsung won't tell you about the relationships between the S-Series, Note series, and foldable phones, let alone whether they come from factories in Vietnam or India, or which components come from Taiwan's MediaTek and Richteck Technologies.

    The cost of securing supply chain information is much higher than that of market information. Without proper pricing, the business is bound to be unsustainable, and enterprises need to spend more efforts to grasp the trends, which is a "lose-lose" scenario. Therefore, DIGITIMES offers services on paid subscriptions, rather than free information to attract impressions. Speed is an important factor in news coverage, while depth is the essence of research. With both we have constructed an enormous database of the electronics industry over the years. We have introduced new services of "Nine-Square Grid for Industry Analysis," "Apple Supply Chain" and others. This is a bit like the RSS (Rich Site Summary) concept. We are using industry research methodology to define the most efficient way for customers to access information.

    We are more like a "hidden champion." We realize that the premium B2B market is defined by suppliers. Hidden champions are anything but price-driven businesses. Instead the CEO must have a comprehensive grasp of the entire business. Its employees must have the confidence to assert: "If we cannot do it, no one else can".

    If you do industry research in China, you must focus on the market side. In Taiwan, you should dedicate to research on the supply chain. Taiwan is a small market where retail sales alone can't provide enough information for analyzing brand vendors' strategies and regional resource allocation models. But in-depth research on Taiwan's upstream supply chain not only captures key messages on the global level, but also shares them widely with different customer groups.

    industry research

    (Editor's note: This is part of a series by DIGITIMES Asia president Colley Hwang about industry research work.)

    Colley Hwang, president of DIGITIMES Asia, is a tech industry analyst with more than three decades of experience under his belt. He has written several books about the trends and developments of the tech industry, including Asian Edge: On the Frontline of the ICT World published in 2019, and Disconnected ICT Supply Chain: New Power Plays Unfolding published in 2020.
    Categories
    IT + CE Software, big data
    Tags
    Colley Hwang commentary editorial Industry research President of DIGITIMES President of DIGITIMES Asia
    Related stories
    Sep 8
    Industry research (10): The customer isn't always right
    Sep 7
    Industry research (9): What makes a good industry analyst?
    Sep 6
    Industry research (8): Differentiation is key to long-term business
    Sep 3
    Industry research (7): Positioning strategy
    Sep 2
    Industry research (6): Understand your position and competitive edges
    Sep 1
    Industry research (5): Insights are results of strategy co-developed with clients
    Aug 31
    Industry research (4): Analysis is very different from analytics
    Aug 30
    Industry research (3): From news to information and infographics
    Aug 27
    Industry research (2): Raw data is core
    Aug 26
    Industry research (1): The data-driven era has arrived
    Related topics
    Opinions
    Industry research
    Opinions
    2021/ 9/14 Asia Venturing
    BIZ FOCUS
    Sep 8, 14:22
    GIGAIPC addressing industrial solutions solving smart manufacturing impacts to transform and develop the ability for the future
    Tuesday 7 September 2021
    The best power supply choices for blockchain industrial applications
    Monday 6 September 2021
    SINTRONES event addressing AIoT, fleet management solutions levering 5G technology
    Friday 3 September 2021
    MSI AMR-AI-PJ-UVGI Robot verified by Texcell/France effectively inactivate new SARS-COV2 virus within seconds under research conditions
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    UCaaS poised to change communications landscape, says Digitimes Research
    Samsung, SK Hynix set to embrace brisk 2H21, says Digitimes Research
    Qualcomm remains high-end smartphone AP market leader