GLT reportedly remains major light guide plate supplier for Apple

Light guide plate maker Global Lighting Technologies (GLT) has obtained orders with shipments scheduled until fourth-quarter 2021 as originally expected, according to company president Johnny Tsai.

While Apple has chosen Taiwan-based Sunrex Technology as an additional supplier of light guide plates used in illuminated keyboards, GLT will remaain the major supplier, according to industry sources.

Consolidated revenues for third-quarter 2021 are expected to remain unchanged sequentially, Tsai said.

Light guide plates shipped currently were developed in 2020 and models under development currently are expected to substantially contribute to consolidated revenues beginning 2022, company chairman Lee Mang-shiang noted.

GLT posted consolidated revenues of NT$5.4 billion (US$193 million), gross margin of 18.90%, operating profit of NT$599.2 million and net profit of NT$595.6 million for first-half 2021.

In terms of applications, IT panels accounted for 76% of the revenues, TVs 5%, consumer electronics 10%, and wearables 9%.

GLT will enhance its manufacturing capability through hiking automation of production and adopting AI-based deep learning for production.

GLT has reported consolidated revenues of NT$894.6 million for August, shrinking 5.32% sequentially and 16.93% on year, and those of NT$7.240 billion for January-August grew 10.87% on year.