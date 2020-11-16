Light guide plate maker GLT see order visibility clear for 1H21

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Light guide plate supplier Global Lighting Technologies (GLT) has seen its order visibility extend to the first half of 2021 thanks to the launch of new products by its clients, according to chairman Lee Mang-shiang.

With its products for IT applications likely to account for 60-70% of its total output in 2020, the company is stepping up efforts to diversify its product lineups for other applications, such as automotive devices, displays and wearables, Lee said.

For TV applications, GLT is developing next-generation light guide plates products, Lee said, noting that the TV business lineup will grow more significantly in 2021 as more new models have been validated by clients in Japan and Korea.

Its light guide plate devices for automotive applications, which currently only account for 3-5% of total sales, are set to grow exponentially in the coming year, Lee added.

The company has reported net profit of NT$934 million (US$32.75 million) for the first three quarters of 2020, up 371% from a year.

Its October revenues came to NT$1.022 billion, up 68.32% on year and January-October revenues totaled NT$8.732 billion, up 104.24% on year.