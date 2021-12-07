中文網
    Taipei
    Tue, Dec 7, 2021
    21:34
    mostly clear
    17°C
    Tech Displays + Photonics

    GLT developing miniLED light guide plates

    Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    GLT chairman Lee Mang-shiang. Credit: DIGITIMES

    Global Lighting Technologies (GLT) is developing light guide plates for miniLED backlighting with such products being certified and to come into production in 2022, according to company chairman Lee Mang-shiang.

    Due to shortages of components and materials, clients have deferred taking deliveries of shipments, company president Johnny Tsai said at a December 6 investors conference.

    GLT keeps automating production lines at its two factories in Taiwan with a capex budget of NT$250 million (US$9.0 million) for 2021 and about NT$300 million for 2022, Tsai noted. GLT's two factories in China focus on assembly processes and need less automation. However, monthly wages in eastern China have risen from CNY6,000 (US$938) to CNY10,000, Tsai indicated.

    GLT posted consolidated revenues of NT$2.790 billion, gross margin of 21.30%, operating profit of NT$380.6 million and net profit of NT$376.4 million for third-quarter 2021, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$8.190 billion, gross margin of 19.72%, operating profit of NT$979.8 million and net profit of NT$972.1 million for January-September.

    In terms of applications of light guide plates, IT panels account for 77% of consolidated revenues currently, panels used in wearable devices for 10%, panels used in consumer electronics for 9%, and panels used in displays for 4%.

