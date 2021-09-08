UCaaS poised to change communications landscape, says Digitimes Research

Remote communication has become a norm as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, creating business opportunities for cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) video conferencing tools such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom.

More and more traditional telecommunications companies are working together with software companies to enter the UCaaS market, observed Digitimes Research. This serves to develop a coopetition relationship between businesses and may redefine the communications industry landscape.

UCaaS is based on the Software as a Solution (SaaS) model, which uses a single interface to integrate communication and information.

Recently, as the scope of UCaaS products has expanded they have also gradually become more closely integrated with business process systems, and are playing a significant role in business operation base platforms.

RingCentral, a cloud-based communications provider, uses a vertical and horizontal strategy to develop UCaaS platforms to expand its ecosystem. The company actively works with upstream and downstream companies to strengthen its leading position.

Video conferencing products from Microsoft, Zoom, Cisco, and Google have emerged as the winners in this wave of UCaaS business opportunities. These companies have launched strategic plans for UCaaS for the pandemic era.

Other UCaaS companies have also accelerated their product optimization and are adding to the total output of UCaaS products.

Based on observations by Digitimes Research, the development of the UCaaS industry is being driven by various communication modes. It has already attracted traditional telecommunication-related companies and cooperating software companies to get into the game. This also signifies deeper integration between the two industries and the gradual blurring of industry lines.