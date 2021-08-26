Rendering made easy: Q&A with creative production PaaS startup Renderro founder Piotr Chomczyk

Poland-based Renderro was selected by the Epoch Foundation Garage+ Accelerator in early June as one of the 46 must-see startups to participate in Computex Taipei 2021 Virtual Exhibition. It provides a cloud-based solution for creative production desktop platform service that targets 55 million users worldwide to overcome the restrictions of time and geographical boundaries. Ronderro founder and CEO Piotr Chomczyk talked to DIGITIMES recently about what inspired him to create this solution and his vision for future developments.

Q: Does the name Renderro have a special meaning?

A: Yes, Renderro refers to the process of rendering that all of the filmmakers, graphic designers and animators know. When a creator finishes the project, it should be rendered to put all the pieces together.

Filmmakers render videos, graphic designers also need to render the final version of the project and the same goes through animators - every frame has to be rendered separately and put together. The process of rendering never has a good connotation. Sometimes it takes a really long time to achieve the final result.

But Renderro allows you to do it much faster. Also, with Renderro, you can do your work in the meantime. Doing rendering of a physical equipment creatives were restricted to their computers. Even if it is a very powerful computer, when you turn on the render, you can't work anymore. But with Renderro, the situation is totally different - you can set the render on the cloud computer itself and simultaneously with rendering in the process you can open the next project and continue working. So our name has a meaning, connected to the render process.

Q: The solution for Renderro is quite unique. What inspired you to come up with this solution? Tell us about your background and core team.

A: Before starting Renderro, I was a filmmaker for more than 12 years. I graduated from film school, then was an editor, post production supervisor and finally a head of post production in one of Warsaw's production studios. I did prime time shows for Discovery Channel and Canal+, such as documentaries, advertisements and commercials, in which a lot of stuff was mostly focused on post-production. I was facilitating a whole post-production process for the projects from the recording on the set, post-production process and final delivery to the broadcaster.

And the idea of Renderro came from this experience. I was doing a project in Los Angeles and found out that the film industry in Europe and in the USA have the same problems and obstacles that should be tackled to successfully deliver a project.

In projects with creative teammates spread across the globe, collaboration becomes very complicated. And it was the case of the project I was doing then in LA. The editing part was done in the US, color creating and sound design in Poland and the special effects in Czech Republic. So all those creatives in three different countries needed access to the same media at the same time.

Those problems occur at the very beginning. Before you employ creatives, you should think about technical issues first. There should be assured powerful computers with a created network across them. You have to create a flow of facilities between creatives in a team. All of them should have access to the same media to work on the same version of a project.

I found the solution. The idea stuck in my head and I was thinking about it during the whole freight from LA to Warsaw. I thought that we are still doing this stuff in the same way as at the beginning of the digital revolution (when first computers were used for film post production). Nothing has changed since then! So I started to wonder if we can do it in a modern, efficient way. I remembered that day when I just landed at the airport in Warsaw, went outside, took a taxi and started calling people with this idea of Renderro.

Actually, that was the time when I started to work with my CTO - Lukasz. I had other projects that needed CGI to be done for a production studio in Slovenia. They called me and told that they wouldn't be able to keep the schedule for this project and they needed help. I already knew Lukasz through some mutual friends and knew that he is capable of deploying cloud resources, he has knowledge in this aspect. So I invited him to come with me to Slovenia and that helped us to keep the schedule. The cooperation was really good. We started to talk a lot about the ideas that could help filmmakers. After a few months when I decided to go full-time with Renderro the idea crystallized and I invited Lukasz to join me at the team. So me and Lukasz are the core team. The idea of Renderro brought us together.

Q: Does the core team also have people with engineering backgrounds?

A: Yes, Lukasz is a full stack developer experienced in both the startup ecosystem and in corporate work. He was working at Facebook and Bank of America. Also he was working for a few startups before, mostly abroad in London. So he was a capable person to start working on Renderro from a technical side. And actually his professional qualification allows him to handle this project. Renderro is a complicated solution from the technical perspective: it's very easy to use for the end user, but there's a lot of magic happening on the back end. So yeah, he really created it from scratch.

Q: Why target only the filmmakers, graphic designers and animators etc? The community doesn't seem like a big bunch of people, does it?

A: For sure, it's a very good question, but it has multiple layers to answer it properly. Our conservative estimates show our total addressable market in more than 21 million potential users globally, and other estimations done by third parties actually show this group to be even larger - around 55 million of potential users globally. This user group is also predicted to grow in number in the coming years, together with the demand for audiovisual content. So we see that this market is worth reaching for and it is still in a blue water state; it's not still well catered. So there is a lot of potential, even if you think about this market in very narrow terms including only creators in film, graphic design and animation.

On the other hand, Renderro is an easy solution that can be used for every kind of creative task that needs access to the powerful cloud computers, shared storage space and collaboration options for your team members. But when we were looking for our own definition of how we should address the issues with potential customers, we found out that it's much better to make our target group narrow and focused on providing an offer for specific needs of a particular user group. When we see that we can also reach out to others we will start the expansion process and to broaden our target group.

It helps a lot for startups to have this kind of well-defined user person. It helps in the communication process, marketing efforts and even in those simple things as design of user interface. So you have to have a very clear idea of who you are talking to and what this person wants to achieve. That was the reasoning behind focusing on this particular user group. Of course, the experience we had in a core team brought from a particular industry helped tremendously in this case.

Q: Seems there are already other competitors offering similar products. What differentiates you from them? Why is yours a better solution than others?

A: Right now, a unique niche has opened for solutions such as Renderro, but the market is still in a blue water state. The first thing is that the majority of creatives are still using the traditional solutions and they are slowly switching to cloud-based solutions.

Previously users were using traditional computers. The other thing is that some specialists in this market, for instance 3D designers and 3D animators, could use some kind of render farms, but those captured only a part of the workflow. They couldn't do everything from scratch, but they were only uploading the final render to external parties. And we are different in this matter that we capture the whole process. Creatives can do everything from scratch. On Renderro they can use favorite software, do designs, collaborate with teammates and customers and deliver the final results. We replace the whole studio infrastructure and allow them to do all of their processes in our solution. That is what differs us from render farms.

When you think about the biggest cloud service providers such as AWS, Azure or Google Cloud - they allow people to deploy their own resources, but they are very hard to be used by people without technical knowledge. We are different in this case: Renderro integrates all of the necessary tools in one very easy to use solution, which works out of the box. There is no need for setting up, configuring and customizing the solution to the specific needs of filmmakers, graphic designers and animators because it is already done. So you can deploy resources with us, without any kind of technical knowledge. In just three easy steps you can start your work with us. That differs Renderro from general cloud providers. So summing up, we are a very tailor solution for creatives.

What differs us from the software developers such as Adobe that provides Creative Cloud? They sell a set of software that most of you install on your traditional computer and then use such as Premiere Pro, After Effects or Photoshop. But, they also try to create the cloud versions of software in their offer. Software that can run in a serverless way directly from the browser. What differs us from this kind of approach is that we are not vendor locked. When you think about how the creatives work and what tools they use in their creative process, you will notice very fast that most of the time, they use tools from different vendors on the same projects. Let's have our use case of 3D architecture visualization. People who are doing that mostly use 3DS and some render engines such as V-Ray or Corona. They create with visualization of buildings, streets, shops, and any kind of architectural projects they are tackling. But after the render from 3DS is done, they often use external tools to add the final touch and can use Photoshop, After Effects or other tools that allow them to do the animation or to change the 2D layers of the project (for example, replace some colors, enhance some colors or replace the sky) and they use different tools for that. So, even for this kind of simple project, they can use software from two or three different vendors from the same simple picture. The case was even more visible in the film industry. Editing can be done in Premiere Pro, the color grading in Davinci Resolve, the sound design in Pro Tools, the effects of the CGI in Blender, Houdini, Cinema 4d, Maya - a very broad choice of software is getting used for one particular project. And what individual software vendors do is they create very homogeneous, vendor locked environments when they try to tackle it in the cloud.

We are not having this restriction. Our goal is to integrate and create this open space enabling creatives to use different tools to get the final results that they want, that they need. That makes us unique when you compare us to the solution that software vendors do or can do in the future.

Of course there's one last thing that was used on the market, that defines one of the boundaries of Renderro. Those are collaboration tools like frame.io. They allow only to receive and give feedback. So you have to have this final render that you send to your customers or other people engaged in your project and you receive feedback from them. It has a lot of back and forth in terms of data transfers. What makes us different is that everything is done on the same platform. You create, render and send it to all the people actively engaged in your project. There is no need for sending, uploading and downloading those types of files. That makes us different from what was already on the market before this niche opened.

And when you think about our direct competition right now: Bebop Technology, Vagon.io and some other projects that are just emerging, like In One Motion. All of those are on a similar technical level. We are on the higher level of technical development. And what makes us different is our approach. Bebop Technology is focused only on the enterprise and B2B customers. We are aiming for individuals, freelancers, as well as SMEs and enterprises. Renderro is developed this way so that the freelancer can use Renderro, not only B2B users.

In terms of Vagon.io, we are different in that we enable collaboration between creatives, we know that this process is mostly getting done in creative teams and so we are very focused on facilitating this. Vagon.io is focused mostly on individuals.

Q: Can you name some of your customers in the corporate area?

A: Right now we are collaborating with HBS TV - a broadcaster of live FIFA events. We are building a pilot project with them. We are collaborating with Post Novation - a company that handles post production of Netflix and HBO series that are getting done in Poland. Of course, we have a broad choice of medium and small enterprises.

Q: You are a SaaS company and what strategy partners are you looking for here in Taiwan? What is your expectation for a complementary collaboration?

A: It's always hard to define us. Some people define us as SaaS, some define us as PaaS (Platform as a Service), somewhere we are using the name DaaS (Desktop as a Service). But on a very high level, it's aSaaS.

In Taiwan we are looking for partners that can help us to focus on our own specialized infrastructure deployments. So basically, we are looking for providers that can help us to create our server infrastructures - partners focused on the hardware and this kind of network. On the other hand, partners that can help us to provide IT solutions or collocations services. Everything connected with putting kids in a physical space and connected to the rest of the world. So these are the goals of my visit to Taiwan.

Q: I thought that you used services from AWS, but you are also building your own server centers?

A: For some specific use cases we need to have specialized infrastructure deployments. Not everything that we are doing on AWS can meet the needs of our customers. We will probably never go totally into our own infrastructure - there are a lot of benefits of using a well-established cloud provider's offer, especially with the availability across the world. So it would be very hard for us to create this kind of availability around the world.

But for some specific needs, we need to offer a little more than can be achieved when using the CSP software. We are currently deploying the first infrastructure deployment and plan to scale it in the future.

Q: Do you have any plans for expansion or fundraising next?

A: Yes, definitely, we are a startup. Now we are in the middle of the seed round, part of this round already committed. We are actively fundraising at the moment. And we have plans for international expansion. Right now we are operating with the headquarters located in Poland and without any other legal entities that we could use. We plan to expand in the next few months to the US. We are also looking for a place to expand to the APEC region. This is also one of the reasons for my visit here. I wanted to see if Taiwan is a good place to establish a company and run operations in this region

Renderro Founder Piotr Chomczyk

Photo: Company