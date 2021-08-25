Allxon, Trend Micro partnership aims to strengthen security of edge devices

Allxon, a remote monitoring and management platform, has announced a partnership with information security company Trend Micro. Through this partnership, Allxon will integrate Trend Micro's TMIS (Trend Micro IoT Security) service with its remote monitoring and management service to protect remote IoT devices from data leaks and ransomware attacks, strengthening the network security of edge devices.

Committed to building a remote monitoring and management platform for open edge computing devices, Allxon was established in 2019 by HB Chen, former CEO of AU Optronics (AUO). Since its establishment, it has worked with 11 Taiwanese industrial computer and information hardware manufacturers, and become an important software partner in the Nvidia ecosystem.

As a partner in the Nvidia Jetson ecosystem, Allxon provides remote monitoring and management services for all of the Jetson SOM (system on module). Through this partnership, Allxon will further integrate Trend Micro's TMIS services with Jetson AIoT devices.

TMIS is a built-in information security protection software that can be pre-installed in the device system. The Allxon-TMIS integration brings with it several operations and maintenance advantages for edge IoT devices, including the ability to remotely install and update the TMIS agent, or monitor whether TMIS is operating normally, ensuring devices are always protected.

When an edge computing device is under threat, it can immediately send an alarm notification to the designated operations personnel through Allxon, all without having to send personnel to the device site. Furthermore, the device under threat can be powered down through Allxon, and disaster recovery can be remotely executed.

In a 2021 mid-year report, cyber security company Check Point warned that the number of attacks on Taiwanese businesses in the first half of 2021 increased.

It is clear that the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the digital transformation for many companies, but also shows how digitization comes with more severe information security risks, it said. To protect themselves, companies need to review and optimize their information security deployments as soon as possible.

As the number of AI and IoT applications continues to increase, so do the number of information security attacks, said Allxon CEO Alex Liu.

Edge devices are often set up in unmanned environments. Remote real-time monitoring and management are the first layers of protection for edge devices. This is the main reason for the Allxon and Trend Micro partnership.

The decentralized nature of the AIoT industry has made the monitoring and protection of information security on remote devices more difficult, according to Trend Micro senior business development manager Jeffery Cheng.

By pre-deploying TMIS to improve the information security of edge devices, and with Allxon's remote operations and maintenance management and disaster recovery capabilities, the security and convenience of operational technology (OT) in the AIoT environment can be effectively improved.