First Solar to set up 3.3GW facility in India

US-based First Solar has announced that it intends to invest US$684 million in a vertically integrated photovoltaic (PV) thin film solar module manufacturing facility in India.

First Solar said the facility is expected to be built in the state of Tamil Nadu and commence operations in the second half of 2023.

The planned facility is projected to have a nameplate capacity of 3.3GW. With First Solar's expansion in the United States and India and optimization of its existing fleet, the company anticipates that its nameplate manufacturing capacity will double to 16GW in 2024.

Unique among the world's top-10 solar manufacturers for being the only US-headquartered company, for not using a crystalline silicon (c-Si) semiconductor, and for not manufacturing in China, First Solar said it produces its thin film PV modules using a fully integrated, continuous process under one roof and does not rely on Chinese c-Si supply chains. The company said its eco-efficient module technology, which uses its proprietary Cadmium Telluride (CadTel) semiconductor, has the lowest carbon and water footprints of any PV module available today.

"India is an attractive market for First Solar, and not simply because our module technology is advantaged in its hot, humid climate. It is an inherently sustainable market, underpinned by a growing economy and appetite for energy, with a well-defined goal that will need over 25GW of solar to be deployed every year for the next nine years," said Mark Widmar, CEO at First Solar. "Crucially, it has combined its clean energy targets with effective trade and industrial policy designed to enable self-sufficient domestic manufacturing and true energy security. We also have many longstanding customers in the country that will be pleased to have access to an advanced PV module, which is made in India, for India."

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has projected that India will overtake the EU to become the world's third largest consumer of electricity by 2030, as the country's population and GDP continue to grow, according to First Solar. As part of its climate targets, India has committed to ensuring that renewables will make up 40% of its energy portfolio by 2030, and the country is forecast to account for almost 20% of the world's installed solar capacity by 2040.

Widmar added, "India stands apart in the decisiveness of its response to China's strategy of state-subsidized global dominance of the crystalline silicon solar supply chain. The country's comprehensive approach provides precisely the kind of level playing field needed for non-Chinese solar manufacturers to compete on their own merits, and should be a template for other likeminded nations. We're very pleased to be able to support the sustainable energy ambitions of a major US ally in the Indo-Pacific region with American-designed solar technology."