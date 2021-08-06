中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, Aug 6, 2021
    21:17
    light rain with thunder
    26°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech EV + Green Energy
    First Solar to set up 3.3GW facility in India
    Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    US-based First Solar has announced that it intends to invest US$684 million in a vertically integrated photovoltaic (PV) thin film solar module manufacturing facility in India.

    First Solar said the facility is expected to be built in the state of Tamil Nadu and commence operations in the second half of 2023.

    The planned facility is projected to have a nameplate capacity of 3.3GW. With First Solar's expansion in the United States and India and optimization of its existing fleet, the company anticipates that its nameplate manufacturing capacity will double to 16GW in 2024.

    Unique among the world's top-10 solar manufacturers for being the only US-headquartered company, for not using a crystalline silicon (c-Si) semiconductor, and for not manufacturing in China, First Solar said it produces its thin film PV modules using a fully integrated, continuous process under one roof and does not rely on Chinese c-Si supply chains. The company said its eco-efficient module technology, which uses its proprietary Cadmium Telluride (CadTel) semiconductor, has the lowest carbon and water footprints of any PV module available today.

    "India is an attractive market for First Solar, and not simply because our module technology is advantaged in its hot, humid climate. It is an inherently sustainable market, underpinned by a growing economy and appetite for energy, with a well-defined goal that will need over 25GW of solar to be deployed every year for the next nine years," said Mark Widmar, CEO at First Solar. "Crucially, it has combined its clean energy targets with effective trade and industrial policy designed to enable self-sufficient domestic manufacturing and true energy security. We also have many longstanding customers in the country that will be pleased to have access to an advanced PV module, which is made in India, for India."

    The International Energy Agency (IEA) has projected that India will overtake the EU to become the world's third largest consumer of electricity by 2030, as the country's population and GDP continue to grow, according to First Solar. As part of its climate targets, India has committed to ensuring that renewables will make up 40% of its energy portfolio by 2030, and the country is forecast to account for almost 20% of the world's installed solar capacity by 2040.

    Widmar added, "India stands apart in the decisiveness of its response to China's strategy of state-subsidized global dominance of the crystalline silicon solar supply chain. The country's comprehensive approach provides precisely the kind of level playing field needed for non-Chinese solar manufacturers to compete on their own merits, and should be a template for other likeminded nations. We're very pleased to be able to support the sustainable energy ambitions of a major US ally in the Indo-Pacific region with American-designed solar technology."

    Categories
    Green energy Solar
    Tags
    First Solar India manufacturing
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Emerging markets
    Asia
    Asia
    Limited-time offer for news access and Asia supply chain 100
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 2, 09:16
    iCatch Technology launches 4K AI smart tracking video conferencing dual camera solution
    Thursday 29 July 2021
    Veeam continues streak as leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for enterprise backup and recovery software solutions
    Friday 23 July 2021
    Chenbro launches the RM252/RM352 series server chassis to empower small base stations deployment in telecommunications
    Tuesday 13 July 2021
    MOBI standards guide innovation in blockchain services for growth in smart mobility industry
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Global 2Q21 server shipment growth constrained by chip shortage
    Opportunities of Taiwanese ICT suppliers in EV
    Taiwan small- to mid-size LCD panel shipments to slip in 3Q21