World's largest TV vendors increase panel procurement in 3Q21

The nine world's largest TV vendors will procure 42.60 million TV panels in the third quarter of 2021, growing 4.4% on quarter but slipping 8.0% on year, according to China-based Sigmaintell Consulting.

TV panels procured by Samsung Electronics, the world's largest TV vendor, in the first half of 2021 were short of original expectation mainly due to tight supply. Consequently, Samsung had a relatively low inventory level for TV panels at the end of the second quarter and thus will increase procurement in the third quarter, Sigmaintell said.

China-based vendors Hisense and TCL will also procure more TV panels in the third quarter than in the preceding one, for they expect strong demand in the North American market, Sigmaintell noted.

LG Electronics, Sony, and four other China-based vendors will have third-quarter procurement volumes decreasing on quarter mainly due to control of inventory levels, Sigmaintell indicated.

In terms of sizes of TV panels, third-quarter demand for below 55-inch panels will shrink a great deal, while that for 55-inch and above panels, especially 65-, 75- and over 80-inch models, will significantly increase, Sigmaintell noted.

World's Top 9 TV Vendors: Growth in 3Q21 panel procurement Vendor Q/Q Y/Y Samsung Electronics 16.5% unchanged LG Electronics (23.6%) (24.4%) Sony (9.5%) (1.8%) Hisense 4.5% (8.1%) TCL 14.4% 10.0% Skyworth (20.7%) (20.2%) Changhong (5.4%) (14.9%) Konka (38.3%) (40.3%) Xiaomi (36.0%) 20.0%

Source: Sigmaintell Consulting, compiled by Digitimes, August 2021