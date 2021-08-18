中文網
    Inductor maker King Core sees order visibility extended to 2022
    Aug 18, 21:40
    Huahong hikes 12-inch fab capacity in Wuxi
    Aug 18, 20:31
    Supply of 4G smartphone chips falls short of demand
    Aug 18, 20:28
    Supply of polarizer materials stays tight, says BenQ Materials
    Aug 18, 20:24
    Edison Opto expects automotive chip shortage to improve in September
    Aug 18, 20:20
    China foundries enjoy robust demand from domestic market
    Aug 18, 20:15
    LCD driver IC prices likely to hold steady
    Aug 18, 20:14
    PCB firm Chin-Poon swings to profit in 2Q21
    Aug 18, 20:14
    Home Tech Displays + Photonics
    World's largest TV vendors increase panel procurement in 3Q21
    Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    The nine world's largest TV vendors will procure 42.60 million TV panels in the third quarter of 2021, growing 4.4% on quarter but slipping 8.0% on year, according to China-based Sigmaintell Consulting.

    TV panels procured by Samsung Electronics, the world's largest TV vendor, in the first half of 2021 were short of original expectation mainly due to tight supply. Consequently, Samsung had a relatively low inventory level for TV panels at the end of the second quarter and thus will increase procurement in the third quarter, Sigmaintell said.

    China-based vendors Hisense and TCL will also procure more TV panels in the third quarter than in the preceding one, for they expect strong demand in the North American market, Sigmaintell noted.

    LG Electronics, Sony, and four other China-based vendors will have third-quarter procurement volumes decreasing on quarter mainly due to control of inventory levels, Sigmaintell indicated.

    In terms of sizes of TV panels, third-quarter demand for below 55-inch panels will shrink a great deal, while that for 55-inch and above panels, especially 65-, 75- and over 80-inch models, will significantly increase, Sigmaintell noted.

    World's Top 9 TV Vendors: Growth in 3Q21 panel procurement

    Vendor

    Q/Q

    Y/Y

    Samsung Electronics

    16.5%

    unchanged

    LG Electronics

    (23.6%)

    (24.4%)

    Sony

    (9.5%)

    (1.8%)

    Hisense

    4.5%

    (8.1%)

    TCL

    14.4%

    10.0%

    Skyworth

    (20.7%)

    (20.2%)

    Changhong

    (5.4%)

    (14.9%)

    Konka

    (38.3%)

    (40.3%)

    Xiaomi

    (36.0%)

    20.0%

    Source: Sigmaintell Consulting, compiled by Digitimes, August 2021

    Categories
    Display panel Display system Displays
    Tags
    panel Samsung Samsung Electronics TCL TV
