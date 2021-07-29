中文網
    Home Tech Displays + Photonics
    August quotes for small- to mid-size LCD TV panels to slip on month
    Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    Quotes for small- to medium-size LCD TV panels for August are expected to drop by US$3-4 per panel from the prices quoted in late July, while those for large-size models will remain unchanged, according to Sigmaintell Consulting.

    LCD TV vendors have been unable to hike retail prices to fully reflect increases in panel price and thus have shifted marketing focus to large-size and high-end LCD TV models, resulting in shrinking demand for small- to medium-size LCD TV panels, Sigmaintell explained.

    As LCD panel makers are shifting part of production lines for LCD TV panels to production of IT panels to cope with expected decrease in demand for LCD TVs, LG Display may lower quotes for IT panels in the second half of 2021, Sigmaintell said.

    Quotes for LCD panels

    Applications

    Mode of shipment

    Panel size (inch)

    Late July quote (US$/panel)

    Expected quote for August (US$/panel)

    TV

    open cell

    32

    85

    82

    open cell

    43

    133

    129

    open cell

    50

    197

    194

    open cell

    55

    220

    217

    open cell

    65

    289

    289

    open cell

    75

    303

    303

    Monitor

    module

    21.5

    68

    69.5

    module

    23.8

    74

    75.5

    open cell

    23.8

    70.6

    71.2

    module

    27

    90.4

    91.4

    Notebook

    TN module

    14

    41.5

    41.5

    ISP module

    14

    49.4

    49.9

    ISP module

    15.6

    51.5

    52.2

    Source: Sigmaintell Consulting, compiled by Digitimes, July 2021

