August quotes for small- to mid-size LCD TV panels to slip on month

Quotes for small- to medium-size LCD TV panels for August are expected to drop by US$3-4 per panel from the prices quoted in late July, while those for large-size models will remain unchanged, according to Sigmaintell Consulting.
LCD TV vendors have been unable to hike retail prices to fully reflect increases in panel price and thus have shifted marketing focus to large-size and high-end LCD TV models, resulting in shrinking demand for small- to medium-size LCD TV panels, Sigmaintell explained.
As LCD panel makers are shifting part of production lines for LCD TV panels to production of IT panels to cope with expected decrease in demand for LCD TVs, LG Display may lower quotes for IT panels in the second half of 2021, Sigmaintell said.
Quotes for LCD panels
Applications
Mode of shipment
Panel size (inch)
Late July quote (US$/panel)
Expected quote for August (US$/panel)
TV
open cell
32
85
82
open cell
43
133
129
open cell
50
197
194
open cell
55
220
217
open cell
65
289
289
open cell
75
303
303
Monitor
module
21.5
68
69.5
module
23.8
74
75.5
open cell
23.8
70.6
71.2
module
27
90.4
91.4
Notebook
TN module
14
41.5
41.5
ISP module
14
49.4
49.9
ISP module
15.6
51.5
52.2
Source: Sigmaintell Consulting, compiled by Digitimes, July 2021