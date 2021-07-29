August quotes for small- to mid-size LCD TV panels to slip on month

Quotes for small- to medium-size LCD TV panels for August are expected to drop by US$3-4 per panel from the prices quoted in late July, while those for large-size models will remain unchanged, according to Sigmaintell Consulting.

LCD TV vendors have been unable to hike retail prices to fully reflect increases in panel price and thus have shifted marketing focus to large-size and high-end LCD TV models, resulting in shrinking demand for small- to medium-size LCD TV panels, Sigmaintell explained.

As LCD panel makers are shifting part of production lines for LCD TV panels to production of IT panels to cope with expected decrease in demand for LCD TVs, LG Display may lower quotes for IT panels in the second half of 2021, Sigmaintell said.

Quotes for LCD panels Applications Mode of shipment Panel size (inch) Late July quote (US$/panel) Expected quote for August (US$/panel) TV open cell 32 85 82 open cell 43 133 129 open cell 50 197 194 open cell 55 220 217 open cell 65 289 289 open cell 75 303 303 Monitor module 21.5 68 69.5 module 23.8 74 75.5 open cell 23.8 70.6 71.2 module 27 90.4 91.4 Notebook TN module 14 41.5 41.5 ISP module 14 49.4 49.9 ISP module 15.6 51.5 52.2

Source: Sigmaintell Consulting, compiled by Digitimes, July 2021