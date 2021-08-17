High-precision QA automation in 5G era: Q&A with Relimetrics CEO Kemal Levi

Industry 4.0 is no longer a new concept, but there are always some parts of the manufacturing process that are so difficult to automate, including quality management or quality assurance (QA). Relimetrics is a startup that offers full-stack computer vision and machine learning software for quality audit, process control and predictive maintenance in Industry 4.0 applications, according to company founder and CEO Kemal Levi. In a recent interview, Levi shared with DIGITIMES about his vision of Relimetrics' role to play in the Industry 5.0 era and their solutions for high-precision QA automation.

Q: What inspired you to create Relimetrics? When was it established? Tell us about you and the core team's background.

A: We started our entrepreneurial journey first as a system integrator back in 2013. We gained a lot of experience deploying smart camera systems on shop floors of FMCG and automotive companies. We talked to our customers and heard many of them complain about low detection accuracy in smart camera systems coupled with time consuming and costly implementations, and that pushed us to think about creating Relimetrics.

Their main intention was to figure out how to fully digitize their quality assurance (QA) processes. But those smart cameras were not giving them a sufficiently high detection accuracy. This forces them to maintain quality operator personnel to perform the QA. What is the typical accuracy of these systems? It ranges from 85%-99%. But even 99% is not going to be any good for manufacturers to consider fully digitalizing their quality assurance processes. They still need the human labor. Similar observation has been made for automated optical inspection systems, which use traditional computer vision algorithms. These systems are not able to handle production variability, which over the years has significantly increased due to demand for customized products. As a result, manual intervention or vendor update is required to reconfigure algorithms to inspect new product configurations, leading to downtime.

We decided to establish Relimetrics in 2017 to meet the increasing demand from our customers for a self-implementable, industrial grade QA automation solution which can be maintained without skilled labor.

Q: How many people are on your team now, in California and Berlin all together? What is the background of the core team?

A: We currently have 35 people. We completed our series A round at the end of first-quarter 2021. The proprietary knowledge developed by our team over the years includes machine-learning algorithms that are quickly adaptable to different manufacturing use cases along with integration ready interfaces for enabling rapid deployment on the shop floor. Compared to our competition, we have a more solid understanding of how to alleviate the pain of integration into the shop floor, guaranteed higher detection accuracy and greater flexibility, enabling customers to scale our solutions to multiple inspection points and plants rapidly.

My work at Stanford, where I got a PhD in materials science and engineering, was in non-destructive testing. I was one of the early adopters of computer-vision based digital image correlation technique in the field of plastic surgery and medical device design. My initial work post-PhD was in designing medical devices that would minimize irritation when interfacing with skin. That work inspired me to think about production. The type of analysis we do, for example, distinguishing a scar tissue from the surrounding healthy tissue, is similar to detecting flaws on the surfaces of materials. Starting my career with skin was a great training ground, as it is one of the most complex materials. This deep experience in building algorithms in the field of dermatology and plastic surgery translated very well into what we are doing at Relimetrics - applying it across all kinds of materials in manufacturing.

Q: Could you explain how your solutions work? Using image recognition IC modules and AI to do QA? And how about the training and process modules?

A: The Relimetrics solution, ReliVision, is an industrial grade, shop floor ready solution that can be easily self-implemented by manufacturers. It can connect to different hardware including iPhones, industrial grade cameras, and robotic integrated platforms. There are three core modules. The Relimetrics Trainer Module enables anyone to train AI-based machine vision algorithms. I say "AI-based" because our solution combines classical machine vision with deep learning, enabling customers to synergistically use both methods to build powerful, highly adaptable machine vision algorithms for AI driven manufacturing and quality automation.

Once an algorithm is built, customers deploy to the Relimetrics Quality Audit Module running in the cloud or at the edge. Historical audit results are saved in a database and allow for testing newly deployed models, detecting process drift and assisting retraining when necessary. The Relimetrics Data Analysis Module aggregates audit data to a central point in the cloud, providing a dashboard for customers to monitor quality across inspection points. Trained models and data can be shared across inspection points using this infrastructure. Process trends and correlations can be tracked, for instance relating process inputs to the outputs as measured by Relimetrics Quality Audit Module. In a typical customer implementation, Relimetrics goes beyond quality automation. We provide a fully integrated solution that truly improves customer's process efficiency.

Q: Apparently Foxconn has already adopted the solution collaborated by HPE Pointext and Relimetrics. Who else are your customers?

A: We are HPE's global video analytics vendor, digitizing the QA of HPE servers across their global manufacturing ecosystem. Foxconn is only one of their contract manufacturers. We are globally implementing the solution for HPE, digitizing the inspection process for all of its server components. We are doing this for other brands as well, in electronics space.

At the moment, our client bases are in Europe, North America, Japan and Singapore. Our customers are primarily in electronics, aerospace, energy and automotive industries.

Q: How do you differentiate yourself from other competitors?

A: Many manufacturers today have investments in smart camera and quality automation. However, most are not satisfied with the accuracy of detection, the level of sustained accuracy of detection, and level of integration with other software/systems on the shop floor. This is an industry-wide issue where there is still a gap in fully automating QA, especially in high-precision manufacturing. It is interesting to note that among OEMs (most have highly automated manufacturing), QA automation is still a gap. The reason for this is the high number of configurations; the automation of the QA process is not able to keep up with the speed of configuration changes. Smart cameras are simply not good enough for full digitalization.

In my opinion, what truly differentiates us from the competition is that we have a proven industrial-grade solution that is highly accurate and highly flexible across different use cases. Customers can implement our user-intuitive product very easily and rapidly, including full remote-based support. Relimetrics solutions are designed for high production variability manufacturing environments with real-time inspection needs and can be quickly installed on the shop floor for highly accurate anomaly detection. The detection accuracy of our product across all use cases is more than 99.9%.

Q: Can all industries benefit from your solution? How about those that have not completed their digital transformation?

A: The need for automation is only accelerating with the global pandemic, as companies are eager to reduce their business risk and reliance on human workforce in quality assurance. Our solution is designed to address much-needed demand for quality automation in manufacturing across industries. What is unique about Relimetrics is the ability to scale very quickly, as our product does not rely on proprietary hardware and allows companies to leverage and amplify their existing hardware (cameras, IT hardware, etc) investments.

For customers to maximize cost savings while implementing Relimetrics solutions, one of the criteria they need to meet is to be Industry 4.0 ready and have the right infrastructure to act based on real-time insights drawn from the data they generate. In other words, they need to have shop floor software including Manufacturing Execution System (MES) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) to be ready. Companies which are still at early stages of Industry 4.0 adoption first need to take the appropriate steps for the transition.

And the fact is, even Industry 4.0 is old already. We are entering the Industry 5.0 era. With 5G available, there will be a lot more data processing in the cloud. It will become increasingly more important for manufacturing customers to be provided with quality automation solutions that offer them the flexibility to choose where to perform their processing including AI model training based on their data security requirements and computing costs, either on prem or in cloud. We offer our customers both options - on prem and in cloud – running in a robust, resilient framework with 24/7/365 guaranteed availability on the shop floor.

Q: Do you see yourself as a SaaS company? Please explain your business model.

A: In terms of our revenue model, we do see ourselves as a SaaS company, and we are one of the first "deep-tech" companies that adopts a SaaS model. In quality assurance automation, many customers still prefer paying a one-time fee for a solution and charge it as a capital expenditure. We on the other hand offer a SaaS option, and offer customers a scan-as-a-service as well, meaning they get charged per product scan on a monthly or quarterly basis.

Q: Since you already completed Series A-Round earlier this year with a total of US$10 million raised, do you still have plans for expansions this year and next? What is your vision for Relimetrics in the next five years?

A: Yes. We are targeting our B round next year. We are experiencing solid momentum of customer demand. We want to be a platform solution that enables smart manufacturing across industry cases, automating quality assurance processes and building robotic integrated manufacturing to perform manufacturing operations autonomously. Our mission for the next five years is AI-driven manufacturing, disrupting the space of smart manufacturing.

Now we see many technology solutions out there that do not really understand manufacturing. They put down the importance of understanding the manufacturing processes. In my opinion, only the ones that truly understand both the nature of manufacturing and its processes will succeed. In this area, you really need inter-disciplinary workforce. You cannot solve the problem only by hiring a bunch of good developers and AI scientists.

Q: I saw the LinkedIn page of Relimetrics saying that you also serve insurance companies as your customer. In what way?

A: There is potential synergy for us to work with insurance companies, helping them to bring clarity to the performance of certain items, for example, warranty claims. Electronics manufacturers in the USA, on average, spend 2.3% of their product revenues on warranty claims. Our solution can help these manufacturers increase the quality of their products and decrease the money they pay for warranty claims. It also generates value for the insurance companies in drawing up better insurance policies based on improved risk analysis with high quality data. Relimetrics can also enable much more accurate recalls of products. This very much applies to the automation products as well. When a flaw is detected in a product component, typically, the entire product gets recalled. It is difficult to isolate or do a root cause of the source of the problem. We provide full traceability, so that customers can easily spot where quality issues happen.

Relimetrics founder &CEO Kemal Levi

Photo: Company