中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Aug 24, 2021
    20:25
    cloudy
    27°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech EV + Green Energy
    FIH Mobile and Stellantis establish JV to deliver smart cockpit solutions for automotive industry
    Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Hon Hai Precision Industry (Foxconn), together with its subsidiary FIH Mobile, and Stellantis have announced that they have entered into an agreement to set up a joint venture that will focus on delivering a smart cockpit solution for vehicles.

    The joint venture, Mobile Drive, will be equally owned by Stellantis and FIH. The partnership has combined Foxconn's capabilities in ICT industry and smart solutions, with Stellantis' expertise in the automotive sector.

    A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was initially signed on May 18, 2021 between the parties for the joint venture.

    Mobile Drive will focus on developing infotainment and telematics solutions as well as a cloud service platform, which will aim to deliver a comprehensive smart cockpit solution, according to the companies. Its roadmap of software innovations will include artificial intelligence (AI)-based applications, navigation, voice assistance, e-commerce store operations, and payment services integration, amongst others. The hardware innovations will be related to the smart cockpit and telematics box.

    Through the exchange of intellectual property by its founding entities and the vertical integration of respective supply chains, Mobile Drive will be able to create industry-leading automotive digital services to achieve a seamless user experience in and outside the vehicle, said the companies. In the future, the smart cockpit solution will not only be available to all Stellantis vehicles, but also to third-party vehicle manufacturers, expanding the reach and impact of the Mobile Drive venture as it aims to be a global leader in smart cockpit and connected vehicle solutions.

    Foxconn, the wortld's leading EMS provider, has been making ambitious moves to expand its presence in the automotive industry, particularly electric vehicles (EV). In October 2020, Foxconn launched the MIH open platform for the development of electric vehiclces (EV).

    Jack Cheng, CEO of MIH Alliance, in a recent interview by DIGITIMES, noted that the Foxconn-led initiative is looking to build a dynamic ecosystem where new players could stand a chance in the mobility industry.

    Categories
    EV Green energy ICT manufacturing IT + CE Mobile + telecom Wireless networking
    Tags
    automotive FIH joint venture MIH MIH Alliance mobile Stellantis
    Related stories
    Aug 13
    Foxconn expects EV to bring in revenues by 2023
    Jun 29
    Foxconn adopts two-pronged strategy for EV ecosystem
    Jun 3
    Foxconn to form electric vehicle JV with Thailand's PTT in 2H21
    May 19
    Stellantis, Foxconn to form JV for digital cockpits, personalized connected services
    May 18
    Stellantis, Foxconn to announce strategic partnership
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: CE, IPC, automotive
    Global supply chain: Emerging tech, businesses
    CHT
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 23, 09:26
    Macronix ArmorFlash NOR Flash Earns PSA Certified Level 1 status at device level
    Monday 23 August 2021
    Testing for lung cancer just by breathing: Canadian startup Picomole has product listed with US FDA
    Friday 20 August 2021
    Skkynet combines safety and efficiency by building a secure network-connected industrial system
    Thursday 12 August 2021
    Canadian startup Wedge Networks' protection technology blocks unknown threats on Internet in real time
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan top-3 foundries to see combined revenues surge over 20% in 2021
    Top-5 notebook vendors see combined shipments drop 5% in July
    Samsung unlikely to move 3nm GAA process to volume production until 2023