UMC, VIS post record July revenue

Pure-play foundries United Microelectronics (UMC) and Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS) both saw their July revenue hit record highs, reaching NT$18.37 billion (US$659.7 million) and NT$3.68 billion, respectively.
UMC's revenue for July 2021 rose 5.9% on month and 18.5% from a year earlier. Revenue for the first seven months of the year totaled NT$116.37 billion, rising 13.9% from the same period in 2020.
UMC expects to post shipment growth of 1-2% sequentially with a 6% rise in ASPs in the third quarter and gross margin ranging from 34% to 36%. The foundry reported record high sales for the second quarter, with gross margin topping 30%.
VIS disclosed its cumulative 2021 revenue through July climbed 22.5% from a year ago to about NT$23 billion. The July revenue increased 2.9% sequentially and 35.7% from July 2020. The foundry credited its positive performance to a favorable product mix and rising wafer ASPs.
VIS is also poised to enjoy another quarter of record-high sales in the third quarter of 2021 when revenue is estimated at between NT$11.5 billion and NT$11.9 billion, and gross margin at 44-46%.
UMC and VIS: Consolidated revenues, Jul 2020 - Jul 2021 (NT$m)
Month
UMC
VIS
Sales
Y/Y
Sales
Y/Y
|
Jul-21
|
18,366
|
18.5%
|
3,677
|
35.7%
|
Jun-21
|
17,337
|
18.9%
|
3,575
|
24.5%
|
May-21
|
17,189
|
16.6%
|
3,409
|
23.1%
|
Apr-21
|
16,382
|
8.8%
|
3,171
|
22.7%
|
Mar-21
|
16,620
|
14.1%
|
3,584
|
24.6%
|
Feb-21
|
14,948
|
9.9%
|
2,816
|
8.7%
|
Jan-21
|
15,530
|
10.2%
|
2,780
|
17.1%
|
Dec-20
|
15,288
|
14.4%
|
2,999
|
15%
|
Nov-20
|
14,726
|
6%
|
2,870
|
26.4%
|
Oct-20
|
15,283
|
4.8%
|
2,848
|
16%
|
Sep-20
|
14,534
|
34.3%
|
2,850
|
21.8%
|
Aug-20
|
14,842
|
12.6%
|
2,784
|
21.4%
|
Jul-20
|
15,495
|
12.9%
|
2,710
|
8.7%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, August 2021