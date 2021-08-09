UMC, VIS post record July revenue

Pure-play foundries United Microelectronics (UMC) and Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS) both saw their July revenue hit record highs, reaching NT$18.37 billion (US$659.7 million) and NT$3.68 billion, respectively.

UMC's revenue for July 2021 rose 5.9% on month and 18.5% from a year earlier. Revenue for the first seven months of the year totaled NT$116.37 billion, rising 13.9% from the same period in 2020.

UMC expects to post shipment growth of 1-2% sequentially with a 6% rise in ASPs in the third quarter and gross margin ranging from 34% to 36%. The foundry reported record high sales for the second quarter, with gross margin topping 30%.

VIS disclosed its cumulative 2021 revenue through July climbed 22.5% from a year ago to about NT$23 billion. The July revenue increased 2.9% sequentially and 35.7% from July 2020. The foundry credited its positive performance to a favorable product mix and rising wafer ASPs.

VIS is also poised to enjoy another quarter of record-high sales in the third quarter of 2021 when revenue is estimated at between NT$11.5 billion and NT$11.9 billion, and gross margin at 44-46%.

UMC and VIS: Consolidated revenues, Jul 2020 - Jul 2021 (NT$m) Month UMC VIS Sales Y/Y Sales Y/Y Jul-21 18,366 18.5% 3,677 35.7% Jun-21 17,337 18.9% 3,575 24.5% May-21 17,189 16.6% 3,409 23.1% Apr-21 16,382 8.8% 3,171 22.7% Mar-21 16,620 14.1% 3,584 24.6% Feb-21 14,948 9.9% 2,816 8.7% Jan-21 15,530 10.2% 2,780 17.1% Dec-20 15,288 14.4% 2,999 15% Nov-20 14,726 6% 2,870 26.4% Oct-20 15,283 4.8% 2,848 16% Sep-20 14,534 34.3% 2,850 21.8% Aug-20 14,842 12.6% 2,784 21.4% Jul-20 15,495 12.9% 2,710 8.7%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, August 2021