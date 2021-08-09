中文網
    UMC, VIS post record July revenue
    Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Pure-play foundries United Microelectronics (UMC) and Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS) both saw their July revenue hit record highs, reaching NT$18.37 billion (US$659.7 million) and NT$3.68 billion, respectively.

    UMC's revenue for July 2021 rose 5.9% on month and 18.5% from a year earlier. Revenue for the first seven months of the year totaled NT$116.37 billion, rising 13.9% from the same period in 2020.

    UMC expects to post shipment growth of 1-2% sequentially with a 6% rise in ASPs in the third quarter and gross margin ranging from 34% to 36%. The foundry reported record high sales for the second quarter, with gross margin topping 30%.

    VIS disclosed its cumulative 2021 revenue through July climbed 22.5% from a year ago to about NT$23 billion. The July revenue increased 2.9% sequentially and 35.7% from July 2020. The foundry credited its positive performance to a favorable product mix and rising wafer ASPs.

    VIS is also poised to enjoy another quarter of record-high sales in the third quarter of 2021 when revenue is estimated at between NT$11.5 billion and NT$11.9 billion, and gross margin at 44-46%.

    UMC and VIS: Consolidated revenues, Jul 2020 - Jul 2021 (NT$m)

    UMC and VIS: Consolidated revenues, Jul 2020 - Jul 2021 (NT$m)

    Month

    UMC

    VIS

    Sales

    Y/Y

    Sales

    Y/Y

    Jul-21

    18,366

    18.5%

    3,677

    35.7%

    Jun-21

    17,337

    18.9%

    3,575

    24.5%

    May-21

    17,189

    16.6%

    3,409

    23.1%

    Apr-21

    16,382

    8.8%

    3,171

    22.7%

    Mar-21

    16,620

    14.1%

    3,584

    24.6%

    Feb-21

    14,948

    9.9%

    2,816

    8.7%

    Jan-21

    15,530

    10.2%

    2,780

    17.1%

    Dec-20

    15,288

    14.4%

    2,999

    15%

    Nov-20

    14,726

    6%

    2,870

    26.4%

    Oct-20

    15,283

    4.8%

    2,848

    16%

    Sep-20

    14,534

    34.3%

    2,850

    21.8%

    Aug-20

    14,842

    12.6%

    2,784

    21.4%

    Jul-20

    15,495

    12.9%

    2,710

    8.7%

    *Figures are consolidated
    Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, August 2021

    Categories
    Bits + chips IC manufacturing
    Tags
    2020 foundry gross margin sales semiconductor UMC Vanguard International Semiconductor VIS wafer
    Companies
    United Microelectronics Corporation Vanguard International Semiconductor
