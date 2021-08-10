中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Wed, Aug 11, 2021
    01:35
    mostly cloudy
    28°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Tripod Tech expects new plant to drive growth in 2H21
    3h 45min ago
    Memory contract prices likely to stay flat in 4Q21
    3h 53min ago
    ChipMOS guardedly optimistic about 2H21
    4h 8min ago
    Inventec to build new production lines for servers in Mexico
    4h 12min ago
    Asustek and MSI report decreased July revenue
    4h 19min ago
    MediaTek posts decreased July revenue
    4h 34min ago
    Diode maker HYE cuts into supply chain for EV charging equipment
    4h 34min ago
    Hinge makers see gross margins come under downward pressure
    4h 34min ago
    TSMC to kick off 3nm chip production in 2H22 for Apple devices
    4h 35min ago
    Tai-Saw upbeat about shipments for automotive, networking
    4h 36min ago
    Home Tech Chips + Components
    TSMC posts decreased July revenue
    Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    TSMC has reported July revenue of NT$124.56 billion (US$4.47 billion), down 16.1% from the record high set in June.

    TSMC's July revenue represented a 17.5% increase from a year earlier. The foundry's cumulative 2021 revenue through July grew 18.1% from a year ago to NT$859.11 billion.

    TSMC expects to post revenue of between US$14.6 billion and US$14.9 billion in the third quarter of 2021, which is an 11% sequential increase at the midpoint. The forecast is based on the exchange rate assumption of US$1 to NT$27.90.

    TSMC has revised upward its revenue growth outlook this year to above 20%, as the foundry segment and the overall semiconductor market (excluding memory) are expected to increase 17% and 20%, respectively.

    Categories
    Bits + chips IC manufacturing
    Tags
    foundry TSMC
    Companies
    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company
    Related stories
    Aug 9
    UMC, VIS post record July revenue
    Aug 5
    TSMC to land sub-7nm chip orders from Qualcomm, Nvidia
    Jul 23
    TSMC ramping up output for automotive chips
    Jul 15
    TSMC expects 11% revenue growth in 3Q21; raises full-year outlook
    Jun 18
    TSMC to move N4 to risk production in 3Q21
    Related topic
    TSMC updates
    Limited-time offer for news access and Asia supply chain 100
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 2, 09:16
    iCatch Technology launches 4K AI smart tracking video conferencing dual camera solution
    Thursday 29 July 2021
    Veeam continues streak as leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for enterprise backup and recovery software solutions
    Friday 23 July 2021
    Chenbro launches the RM252/RM352 series server chassis to empower small base stations deployment in telecommunications
    Tuesday 13 July 2021
    MOBI standards guide innovation in blockchain services for growth in smart mobility industry
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Global tablet shipments slip in 2Q21, but to grow 30% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    China smartphone shipments fall in 2Q21, says Digitimes Research
    Unified communication growing to become a trend amid COVID-19 pandemic