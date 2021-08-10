TSMC posts decreased July revenue

TSMC has reported July revenue of NT$124.56 billion (US$4.47 billion), down 16.1% from the record high set in June.

TSMC's July revenue represented a 17.5% increase from a year earlier. The foundry's cumulative 2021 revenue through July grew 18.1% from a year ago to NT$859.11 billion.

TSMC expects to post revenue of between US$14.6 billion and US$14.9 billion in the third quarter of 2021, which is an 11% sequential increase at the midpoint. The forecast is based on the exchange rate assumption of US$1 to NT$27.90.

TSMC has revised upward its revenue growth outlook this year to above 20%, as the foundry segment and the overall semiconductor market (excluding memory) are expected to increase 17% and 20%, respectively.