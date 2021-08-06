中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, Aug 6, 2021
    21:16
    light rain with thunder
    26°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech Displays + Photonics
    Global OEM TV shipments rise 16.5% in 1H21
    Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    Global shipments of OEM TVs totaled 45.9 million units in the first half of 2021, up 16.5% on year, according to AVC Revo. But challenges lie ahead as end-market demand is slowing down.

    For the first half of 2021, TV shipments to North America rose 19.2% to 9.7 million units. Shipments to China during the period went up 19% to 9.4 million units, while other Asian countries saw a rise of 31.1% to 9.6 million units.

    TPV Technology's shipments of TV reached 6.5 million units in the first half of the year, up 21% on year. Its Philips and AOC TVs are seeing stable demand. Its TV brands in China are growing steadily as well.

    TV shipments from Foxconn (Hon Hai) reached 5.4 million units in the first half of the year, up 58.6% on year, mostly contributed by Sharp and Sony.

    Shenzhen Mtc's TV shipments reached 4.9 million units in the first half of the year, up 22.8% on year. TCL SCBC shipped 4.3 million TV units in the same period of time, down 5.7% on year.

    In the first half of the year, Shenzhen KTC's TV shipments, including commercial units, reached 4.1 million, up 40.1% on year. KTC has seen inconsistent growths in TV shipments in China, Asia, and the North America. Gotrend's TV shipments reached 2.8 million units, up 43.4% on year,

    Demand for TV is slowing down with lockdowns being lifted. AVC Revo estimates that TV shipments for 2021 will decrease 1.4% on year to 102 million units. Panel prices are expected to decline in the coming months.

    Categories
    Display system Displays
    Tags
    AVC demand OEM shipments TV
    Companies
    Advanced Video & Communication Asia Vital Components
    Related stories
    Aug 5
    Chip shortage continues to impact LCD panel makers
    Aug 5
    Innolux to sign long-term supply contract for 10.5G panels from China
    Aug 2
    Coretronic to see shipments to commercial notebook segment grow in 2H21
    Aug 2
    FitTech sees order visibility until 2H22
    Jul 30
    AUO expects shipment growth with higher ASP in 3Q21
    Jul 30
    Helping brands build best word-of-mouth marketing in coming era of micro-influencers
    Jul 29
    Taiwan TV shipments to pick up sequentially in 2Q21 thanks to improved component procurement
    Related topic
    Global supply chain: CE, IPC, automotive
    Asia Venturing, 5PM Aug. 9 SF
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 2, 09:16
    iCatch Technology launches 4K AI smart tracking video conferencing dual camera solution
    Thursday 29 July 2021
    Veeam continues streak as leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for enterprise backup and recovery software solutions
    Friday 23 July 2021
    Chenbro launches the RM252/RM352 series server chassis to empower small base stations deployment in telecommunications
    Tuesday 13 July 2021
    MOBI standards guide innovation in blockchain services for growth in smart mobility industry
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Global 2Q21 server shipment growth constrained by chip shortage
    Opportunities of Taiwanese ICT suppliers in EV
    Taiwan small- to mid-size LCD panel shipments to slip in 3Q21