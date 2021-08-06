Global OEM TV shipments rise 16.5% in 1H21

Global shipments of OEM TVs totaled 45.9 million units in the first half of 2021, up 16.5% on year, according to AVC Revo. But challenges lie ahead as end-market demand is slowing down.

For the first half of 2021, TV shipments to North America rose 19.2% to 9.7 million units. Shipments to China during the period went up 19% to 9.4 million units, while other Asian countries saw a rise of 31.1% to 9.6 million units.

TPV Technology's shipments of TV reached 6.5 million units in the first half of the year, up 21% on year. Its Philips and AOC TVs are seeing stable demand. Its TV brands in China are growing steadily as well.

TV shipments from Foxconn (Hon Hai) reached 5.4 million units in the first half of the year, up 58.6% on year, mostly contributed by Sharp and Sony.

Shenzhen Mtc's TV shipments reached 4.9 million units in the first half of the year, up 22.8% on year. TCL SCBC shipped 4.3 million TV units in the same period of time, down 5.7% on year.

In the first half of the year, Shenzhen KTC's TV shipments, including commercial units, reached 4.1 million, up 40.1% on year. KTC has seen inconsistent growths in TV shipments in China, Asia, and the North America. Gotrend's TV shipments reached 2.8 million units, up 43.4% on year,

Demand for TV is slowing down with lockdowns being lifted. AVC Revo estimates that TV shipments for 2021 will decrease 1.4% on year to 102 million units. Panel prices are expected to decline in the coming months.