Taiwan TV shipments to pick up sequentially in 2Q21 thanks to improved component procurement

Taiwan makers' TV shipments reached 7.16 million units in the second quarter of 2021, up 14.3% sequentially, as related makers had strengthened their component procurement via overbooking.

Taiwan's TV shipments are expected to rise 13.6% sequentially in the third quarter with the market entering the traditional peak season. However, the volumes will slip 6.2% on year because of a high comparison base in second-quarter 2020, when TV demand was robust thanks to the stay-at-home economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Taiwan's TV shipments to clients in Europe and Taiwanese brands did not see an obvious sequential growth in the second quarter, resulting in a decline in the share of shipments to Europe from 25.2% in the first quarter to 22.3%.

TPV, with sufficient supply of 32- to 39-inch TV panels, was able to land strong orders from brand clients in the second quarter despite seriously tight panel supply in the market. The orders significantly boosted Taiwan's shipment share of the TV size segment in the second quarter.

Brand vendors' increased orders with Taiwanese TV makers for large-size models also slightly increased the combined shipment share of 50-inch and above TVs to 45.6% in the second quarter.

TPV and Foxconn remained the top-2 TV makers in Taiwan, with Foxconn's shipment share enjoying the highest increase among the Taiwanese makers from a quarter ago in the second quarter, thanks to its Japanese clients ramping up orders by nearly 25% sequentially.

Taiwan's TV shipments are expected to continue seeing an over 10% sequential increase in the third quarter, thanks to seasonal factors, but will still suffer from an on-year decline of around 6% because of component shortages and a high comparison base in the third quarter of a year ago.