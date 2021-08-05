中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, Aug 6, 2021
    06:09
    mostly cloudy
    26°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Global OEM TV shipments surge 16.5% in 1H21
    8h 56min ago
    Foxconn gears up for automotive power IC boom
    9h 22min ago
    Acer says customer orders remain brisk
    9h 46min ago
    Global 2Q21 server shipment growth constrained by chip shortage
    9h 49min ago
    Winbond sees fab capacity fully utilized through year-end
    9h 57min ago
    TSMC raises 12-inch foundry quotes for LCD driver IC
    10h 17min ago
    Wistron steps up investment in Vietnam
    10h 30min ago
    Compeq optimistic about 2H21
    10h 30min ago
    Home Tech IT + CE
    Lens maker Calin sees strong demand, but expresses concerns about COVID impacts
    Jane Wang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    Optical lens maker Calin Technology sees brisk order visibility for camera lens for use in security control, video conferencing and automotive applications, but has expressed concerns that a resurgence of the COVID-19 outbreak in Southeast Asia may disrupt the supply chain.

    Calin said it has obtained significant orders for lens modules used in surveillance systems, video conferencing devices and car-use cameras. For lens modules used in video conferencing and surveillance systems, orders to be received in the second half of 2021 are expected to be nearly five times those received in the first half, Calin noted.

    However, actual shipments will hinge on impacts of the pandemic in Southeast Asia, Calin indicated. Malaysia imposed lockdown to cope with worsening pandemic conditions on June 1 and this has impacted Calin's delivery of lens modules to automotive camera makers there, causing delay in shipments.

    For lens modules used in automotive cameras, Calin focuses on application to mid-range and high-end cameras used in ADAS, LiDARs and autonomous driving systems. Calin has developed fixed, swivel and fixed/swivel hybrid lens modules for use in LiDARs and high-resolution lens modules for use in cameras installed in Level 4 autonomous driving systems.

    Calin has become a supplier of lens modules to the globally top-5 makers of automotive cameras as well as US-based LiDAR developers Velpdyne Lidar and Quanergy Systems and Israel-based LiDAR maker Innoviz Technologies, according to industry sources.

    Calin expects the revenue proportion for such lens modules to rise from 20-30% in 2020 to 40% in 2021 if shipments are not impacted by the pandemic.

    The sources said Calin has technology to suport in-house production of spherical glass grinding, aspherical glass molding lens pieces and injection molded plastic lens pieces, with these lens pieces mainly for own use to produce modules. Calin adopts spherical glass grinding or aspherical glass molding lens pieces for modules used in automotive cameras and LiDARs, and G+P (combination of glass and plastic lens pieces) for those used in cameras of ADAS, around-view and rear parking radars, the sources indicated.

    Categories
    IT + CE IT components, peripherals
    Tags
    coronavirus outbreak COVID-19 demand Malaysia shipments
    Related stories
    Sep 8
    New Chinese truck safety regulations to benefit components suppliers
    Oct 1, 2019
    China, Taiwan optical lens makers competing for automotives orders
    Aug 30, 2019
    Taiwan makers show competitiveness in car-use camera modules, mmWave radars, says Digitimes Research
    Jun 26, 2019
    Calin reducing reliance on DSLR camera lenses
    Jan 25, 2018
    Calin relying on automotive lenses for growth
    Related topics
    Coronavirus outbreak
    Asia
    Asia
    UMC official website
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 2, 09:16
    iCatch Technology launches 4K AI smart tracking video conferencing dual camera solution
    Thursday 29 July 2021
    Veeam continues streak as leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for enterprise backup and recovery software solutions
    Friday 23 July 2021
    Chenbro launches the RM252/RM352 series server chassis to empower small base stations deployment in telecommunications
    Tuesday 13 July 2021
    MOBI standards guide innovation in blockchain services for growth in smart mobility industry
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    China smartphone vendors see combined shipments fall in 2Q21
    Taiwan small- to mid-size LCD panel shipments to slip in 3Q21
    China smartphone AP shipments to grow 7% in 3Q21