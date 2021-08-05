Lens maker Calin sees strong demand, but expresses concerns about COVID impacts

Optical lens maker Calin Technology sees brisk order visibility for camera lens for use in security control, video conferencing and automotive applications, but has expressed concerns that a resurgence of the COVID-19 outbreak in Southeast Asia may disrupt the supply chain.

Calin said it has obtained significant orders for lens modules used in surveillance systems, video conferencing devices and car-use cameras. For lens modules used in video conferencing and surveillance systems, orders to be received in the second half of 2021 are expected to be nearly five times those received in the first half, Calin noted.

However, actual shipments will hinge on impacts of the pandemic in Southeast Asia, Calin indicated. Malaysia imposed lockdown to cope with worsening pandemic conditions on June 1 and this has impacted Calin's delivery of lens modules to automotive camera makers there, causing delay in shipments.

For lens modules used in automotive cameras, Calin focuses on application to mid-range and high-end cameras used in ADAS, LiDARs and autonomous driving systems. Calin has developed fixed, swivel and fixed/swivel hybrid lens modules for use in LiDARs and high-resolution lens modules for use in cameras installed in Level 4 autonomous driving systems.

Calin has become a supplier of lens modules to the globally top-5 makers of automotive cameras as well as US-based LiDAR developers Velpdyne Lidar and Quanergy Systems and Israel-based LiDAR maker Innoviz Technologies, according to industry sources.

Calin expects the revenue proportion for such lens modules to rise from 20-30% in 2020 to 40% in 2021 if shipments are not impacted by the pandemic.

The sources said Calin has technology to suport in-house production of spherical glass grinding, aspherical glass molding lens pieces and injection molded plastic lens pieces, with these lens pieces mainly for own use to produce modules. Calin adopts spherical glass grinding or aspherical glass molding lens pieces for modules used in automotive cameras and LiDARs, and G+P (combination of glass and plastic lens pieces) for those used in cameras of ADAS, around-view and rear parking radars, the sources indicated.