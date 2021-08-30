Calin Technology to add production capacity for precision optical components of car-use lenses

Optical component and lens maker Calin Technology, in view of increasing demand for automotive cameras, will set up additional production capacity specifically for precision optical components of car-use lenses. Through installing automated equipment at its two factories in central Taiwan in the second half of 2021 and the first half of 2022, the production is expected to kick off in the second half of 2022, according to company chairman and president Liu Chia-pin.

Such precision optical components are used in ADAS (advanced driver assist system), cameras for autonomous driving as well as LiDARs, Liu said.

For this purpose, Calin has raised additional paid-in capital of NT$1.22 billion (US$43.6 million) through issuing 20 million new shares for sale at NT$61 per share, Liu noted.

The additional production capacity at the two factories is expected to be fully utilized in 2024; therefore, Calin plans to further add such capacity at its factory in southern Taiwan in 2024, Liu indicated.

In terms of application of optical components and lenses, cameras used in video conferencing, VR/AR devices, wearable cameras, 4K/8K cameras accounted for 51% of first-half consolidated revenues of NT$913.9 million in 2021, automotive cameras for 23%, security surveillance cameras for 14%, cameras of projectors for 12%. The revenue proportions are expected to be 45%, 30%, 15%, and 10% respectively at the end of 2021 and in early 2022, Liu said.

Calin will continue the development of car-use lenses used in general automotive cameras, cameras for ADAS and autonomous driving as well as LiDARs, Liu noted.

Mainly because clients suffer a short supply of ICs and components, Calin's shipments for car-use lenses in the third quarter of 2021 will be impacted, Liu said.

Calin's production of optical components has been impacted by a short supply of plastic and metal materials as well as glass supplied from Japan, but the shortage is expected to ease in the third quarter of 2021, Liu noted.

In the first half of 2021, Calin utilized 90% of production capacity for car-use lenses and lenses used in cameras of projectors, 70% of that for lenses used in security surveillance and video conferencing cameras on average, Liu indicated.

Calin posted consolidated revenues of NT$437.2 million, gross margin of 12.34%, operating profit of NT$19.6 million, net profit of NT$13.7 million, and net EPS of NT$0.12 for the second quarter of 2021, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$913.9 million, gross margin of 12.70%, operating profit of NT$48.9 million, net profit of NT$41.7 million and net EPS of NT$0.36 for the first half of the year.

Calin has reported consolidated revenues of NT$118.2 million for July, dropping 19.71% on month but inching up 0.64% on year, and those of NT$1.032 billion for January-July, hiking 81.72% on year.