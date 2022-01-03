Calin expects 2022 automotive lens shipments to grow 40-50%

Optical component and lens maker Calin Technology expects shipments for automotive lenses used in ADAS, car-use cameras and LiDARs in 2022 to increase 40-50% on year.

Calin said it has obtained orders for automotive lenses with shipments scheduled until first-quarter 2022.

Calin said it has developed automotive lenses for more than 10 years and they take up 60% of its R&D capacity at present. Calin said it focuses on molded glass and G+P (glass+plastic) automotive lenses because of higher technological barriers and gross margins.

Calin has supplied automotive lenses used in autonomous driving for supply chain makers for many US- and Europe-based automakers and has been in cooperation with international LiDAR vendors to develop LiDAR-use lenses.

As automakers have increasingly adopted Level 3 autonomous driving systems for passenger cars, such as Honda Sensing Elite developed by Honda Motor and Drive Pilot developed by Mercedes-Benz, global demand for automotive lenses is on the rise, Calin said.

Calin expects 2022 shipments for lenses used in video conferencing, surveillance systems and others to remain unchanged or rise up to 10% on year.

Calin has reported consolidated revenues of NT$112.4 million (US$4.0 million) for November, falling 3.29% sequentially and 34.66% year-on-year, and those of NT$1.512 billion for January-November rose 25.10% on year.