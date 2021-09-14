Calin expects revenue proportion for car-use lenses to rise

Optical component and lens maker Calin Technology expects the proportion of revenues for car-use lenses to rise from 23% in first-half 2021 to 30% in the second half.

Calin has allocated 60% of R&D resources for developing and producing car-use lenses mainly used in ADAS, LiDARs and cameras used in autonomous driving.

Calin has supplied mechanically rotating lenses for several international LiDAR vendors and has developed solid-state lenses used in LiDARs.

Calin has raised additional paid-in capital of NT$1.22 billion (US$43.6 million) for setting up more production capacity for precision optical components of car-use lenses at its two factories in central Taiwan in second-half 2021 and first-half 2022. The additional capacity will come into operation in second-half 2022. As production capacity for such components is expected to be fully utilized in 2024, Calin will again expand production capacity at its factory in southern Taiwan.

Calin currently utilizes about 90% of the production capacity for components and lenses used in automotive cameras, projectors and DSLR cameras, and only about 70% of the production capacity for security surveillance cameras amid shortage of ICs and passive components at clients.

Calin has reported consolidated revenues of NT$111.1 million for August, slipping 5.98% sequentially and 19.08% on year, and those of NT$1.143 billion for January-August grew 62.09% on year. August revenues decreased because some of shipments originally scheduled for August have been deferred, Calin explained.

Calin: Revenues breakdown by optical lens applications Application 2020 1H21 2H21(f) Automotive cameras 20% 23% 30% Cameras for video conferencing, VR/AR and wearable devices 55% 51% 45% Projectors, DSLR cameras 15% 12% 10% Security surveillance cameras 10% 14% 15%

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, September 2021