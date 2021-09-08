LED driver IC firm Macroblock to embrace strong 2H21

LED driver IC design house Macroblock has obtained orders with shipments scheduled until year-end of 2021 with quotes its products for rising due to tight supply of wafer foundry and IC packaging/testing services, according to industry sources.

Macroblock is expected to score record quarterly consolidated revenues in third-quarter 2021, said the sources.

Macroblock recorded net profit of NT$100 million (US$3.6 million) for July 2021, nearly 80% of the net profit for second-quarter 2021.

Macroblock has about 70% of consolidated revenues coming from China-based LED display makers, including Leyard Optoelectronic, Unilumin Group and Shenzhen Absen Optoelectronic, the sources said. As of mid-August in 2021, Leyard landed orders for LED fine-pitch displays with total value growing 70% on year from the domestic market and such orders with total value rising 33% from overseas.

As wafer foundry houses are raising prices for fourth-quarter 2021, Macroblock may further hike quotes for driver ICs at year-end 2021 or early 2022.

Macroblock has reported consolidated revenues of NT$344.3 million for August, slipping 5.22% sequentially but soaring 141.03% on year, and those of NT$2.110 billion for January-August hiked 82.18% on year.