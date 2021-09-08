中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Wed, Sep 8, 2021
    18:58
    mostly clear
    30°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech Chips + Components
    LED driver IC firm Macroblock to embrace strong 2H21
    Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    LED driver IC design house Macroblock has obtained orders with shipments scheduled until year-end of 2021 with quotes its products for rising due to tight supply of wafer foundry and IC packaging/testing services, according to industry sources.

    Macroblock is expected to score record quarterly consolidated revenues in third-quarter 2021, said the sources.

    Macroblock recorded net profit of NT$100 million (US$3.6 million) for July 2021, nearly 80% of the net profit for second-quarter 2021.

    Macroblock has about 70% of consolidated revenues coming from China-based LED display makers, including Leyard Optoelectronic, Unilumin Group and Shenzhen Absen Optoelectronic, the sources said. As of mid-August in 2021, Leyard landed orders for LED fine-pitch displays with total value growing 70% on year from the domestic market and such orders with total value rising 33% from overseas.

    As wafer foundry houses are raising prices for fourth-quarter 2021, Macroblock may further hike quotes for driver ICs at year-end 2021 or early 2022.

    Macroblock has reported consolidated revenues of NT$344.3 million for August, slipping 5.22% sequentially but soaring 141.03% on year, and those of NT$2.110 billion for January-August hiked 82.18% on year.

    Categories
    Bits + chips Display components IC design, distribution LED
    Tags
    HIT revenues
    Related stories
    Aug 4
    Supply of LED driver ICs 20-30% short of demand, says Macroblock
    Jul 14
    Macroblock begins to ship driver ICs for miniLED backlighting
    Jun 16
    Macroblock to kick off volume shipments for miniLED-backlight solutions in 2H21
    Apr 23
    Macroblock launches miniLED backlighting driver ICs
    Jan 20
    Macroblock to focus on fine-pitch mini LED display modules for indoor exhibition
    Sep 28
    Macroblock unveils mini LED driver ICs
    Related topic
    Global supply chain: Key components
    sintrones
    BIZ FOCUS
    Sep 8, 14:22
    GIGAIPC addressing industrial solutions solving smart manufacturing impacts to transform and develop the ability for the future
    Tuesday 7 September 2021
    The best power supply choices for blockchain industrial applications
    Monday 6 September 2021
    SINTRONES event addressing AIoT, fleet management solutions levering 5G technology
    Friday 3 September 2021
    MSI AMR-AI-PJ-UVGI Robot verified by Texcell/France effectively inactivate new SARS-COV2 virus within seconds under research conditions
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    UCaaS poised to change communications landscape, says Digitimes Research
    Samsung, SK Hynix set to embrace brisk 2H21, says Digitimes Research
    Qualcomm remains high-end smartphone AP market leader