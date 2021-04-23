Macroblock launches miniLED backlighting driver ICs

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Macroblock has launched four models of miniLED backlighting driver ICs for screens of different sizes.

Highly integrated driver ICs have technologically evolved to multi-channel scanning architecture, said Macroblock chairman Yang Li-chang, adding a driver IC with high-efficiency scanning can drive LED chips four times those in number in the past and support 120 frames per second.

Demand for miniLED backlighting will be growing fast in 2021, but wafer foundry capacity available for Macroblock to produce driver ICs is estimated to be about 20% short of actual demand, Yang indicated. Macroblock is actively boosting adoption of miniLED backlighting for new products and expects large-volume shipment for corresponding driver ICs to begin in 2022, Yang said.

Macroblock will complete certification for three models of RGB fine-pitch miniLED display modules with pitches of 1.25mm, 0.9375mm and 0.75mm respectively in June 2021 and begin small-volume shipments in second-half 2021, Yang noted, adding the revenue proportion for such modules for 2021 is estimated at about 5% and shipments will significantly increase in 2022.

Macroblock is showcasing miniLED backlighting technology at Touch Taiwan 2021.