Macroblock to focus on fine-pitch mini LED display modules for indoor exhibition

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

LED driver IC design house Macroblock has stepped into the manufacturing of RGB fine-pitch mini LED display modules with the establishment of related production capacity at a factory in northern Taiwan, and will be promoting the module to be used in indoor displays used by enterprises and exhibition facilities, according to the company.

With yield rates rising to nearly 100%, Macroblock already started shipped such modules in small volumes to two clients in the fourth quarter of 2020, the company said.

Some market observers pointed out that as Apple is expected to unveil a mini LED-backlit 12.9-inch iPad Pro in the first quarter of 2021 and many other vendors will also launch mini LED-backlit devices in 2021, Macroblock, through cooperation with own-brand vendors and panel makers, will begin small-volume shipments for mini LED driver ICs in the first half of 2021 and shipments are expected to to significantly increase in second half.

Seeing its key competitor Shenzhen Sunmoon Microelectronics having hiked LED driver IC prices by 5-10%, Macroblock currently has no intention to follow suit as Macroblock-developed LED driver ICs are for mid-range to high-end applications and already have quotes 50% higher than those offered by China-based competitors.

Macroblock also hopes that large-size RGB fine-pitch mini LED display can replace conventional green screens used as background at photo or film studios.

Macroblock has reported consolidated revenues of NT$205.6 million (US$7.2 million) for December, increasing 3.80% on month but decreasing 14.99% on year, and those of NT$1.901 billion for 2020, dropping 32.24% on year.