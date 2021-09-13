中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Sep 14, 2021
    11:27
    mostly cloudy
    31°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    CHT
    Sponsored
    Ledtech sees rebound in demand for LED low-temperature lighting
    1h 32min ago
    Taiwan science parks record over NT$1,712 billion in 1H21 revenue, says MOST
    1h 36min ago
    ASC 100: SAT supplies car parts for OEMs and REMs
    2h ago
    SMIC to build additional, considerable 28nm and above process capacity
    2h 9min ago
    Taiwan makers increasingly immune to sharp TV panel price falls, says AUO chair
    2h 15min ago
    Server ODMs expect strong 2022
    2h 26min ago
    OSATs to see backend 5G AP shipments for Android handsets fall in 4Q21
    2h 29min ago
    DDI backend houses to remain focused on high-end testing capacity expansion
    Sep 13, 22:45
    Distributors enjoy strong demand for wirebonding packaging
    Sep 13, 21:16
    Industrial memory demand slowing down
    Sep 13, 21:13
    US chip vendors increasingly shift orders from China foundries
    Sep 13, 21:11
    US notebook vendors stepping up pace of chip orders
    Sep 13, 20:50
    Notebook PCB firms still see challenges ahead despite strong shipments
    Sep 13, 20:47
    Home Tech IT + CE
    Delta Electronics August revenues down sequentially
    Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Power supply maker and energy management solution provider Delta Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$25.924 billion (US$929 million) for August, decreasing 1.72% sequentially but increasing 3.31% on year.

    Power supplies and related components accounted for 61% of the revenues; devices used in ICT and energy infrastructure, 25%; and devices for industrial and building automation, 14%, Delta said.

    Delta posted consolidated revenues of NT$203.556 billion for January-August, growing 14.84% on year.

    Categories
    IT + CE IT components, peripherals
    Tags
    Delta Delta Electronics electronics revenues
    Companies
    Delta Electronics
    Related stories
    Aug 12
    Delta Electronics purchases renewable energy for target carbon intensity
    Aug 2
    Delta Electronics expects 3Q21 revenues to grow
    Jul 21
    Thailand subsidiary is regional hub for Delta Electronics
    Jul 14
    Delta Electronics June revenues flat sequentially
    CHT
    BIZ FOCUS
    Sep 8, 14:22
    GIGAIPC addressing industrial solutions solving smart manufacturing impacts to transform and develop the ability for the future
    Tuesday 7 September 2021
    The best power supply choices for blockchain industrial applications
    Monday 6 September 2021
    SINTRONES event addressing AIoT, fleet management solutions levering 5G technology
    Friday 3 September 2021
    MSI AMR-AI-PJ-UVGI Robot verified by Texcell/France effectively inactivate new SARS-COV2 virus within seconds under research conditions
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Digitimes Research forum talks about trends in 5G industry
    Unisoc to see smartphone AP shipments hike in 2H21
    UCaaS poised to change communications landscape, says Digitimes Research