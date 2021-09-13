Delta Electronics August revenues down sequentially

Power supply maker and energy management solution provider Delta Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$25.924 billion (US$929 million) for August, decreasing 1.72% sequentially but increasing 3.31% on year.

Power supplies and related components accounted for 61% of the revenues; devices used in ICT and energy infrastructure, 25%; and devices for industrial and building automation, 14%, Delta said.

Delta posted consolidated revenues of NT$203.556 billion for January-August, growing 14.84% on year.