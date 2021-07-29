Taiwan 1H21 patent applications increase 3.86% on year

Taiwan-based and foreign applicants applied for 35,264 patents, in the first half of 2021, which increased 3.86% on year, according to the Intellectual Property Office (IPO) under the Ministry of Economic Affairs in Taiwan.
Taiwan-based applicants consist of enterprises, research organizations, and universities, and patents are of three types: Invention, utility model, and design, IPO said.
For invention patents, in particular, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) led Taiwan-based applicants in the number of such patents under application, while Qualcomm ranked first among foreign applicants. Japan-based applicants applied for 6,044 invention patents in total during the half-year, followed by US-based ones with 3,253, China-based ones with 1,449, South Korea-based ones with 973, and Germany-based ones with 469.
Number of patents in application by type, 1H21
Type of patents
Taiwan-based applicant
Foreign applicant
Total
Y/Y
Invention
9,744
14,132
23,876
8.97%
Utility model
7,082
596
7,678
(7.79%)
Design
1,698
2,012
3,710
(0.16%)
Source: IPO, compiled by Digitimes, July 2021
Top-10 Taiwan-based applicants for invention patents, 1H21
Applicant
Number of patents in application
TSMC
1,263
AU Optronics
225
Realtek Semiconductor
191
Acer
137
Inventec
126
Nanya Technology
126
MediaTek
108
Industrial Technology Research Institute
101
Delta Electronics
93
Winbond Electronics
71
Source: IPO, compiled by Digitimes, July 2021
Top-10 foreign applicants for invention patents, 1H21
Applicant
Number of patents in application
Qualcomm
454
Applied Materials
304
Samsung Electronics
288
Nitto Denko
270
Kioxia
246
Tokyo Electron
232
(South Korea-based) Coupang
130
ASML Netherlands
117
Lam Research
113
Sumitomo Chemicals
101
Source: IPO, compiled by Digitimes, July 2021