    Taipei
    Jul 29, 2021
    Taiwan 1H21 patent applications increase 3.86% on year
    Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Taiwan-based and foreign applicants applied for 35,264 patents, in the first half of 2021, which increased 3.86% on year, according to the Intellectual Property Office (IPO) under the Ministry of Economic Affairs in Taiwan.

    Taiwan-based applicants consist of enterprises, research organizations, and universities, and patents are of three types: Invention, utility model, and design, IPO said.

    For invention patents, in particular, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) led Taiwan-based applicants in the number of such patents under application, while Qualcomm ranked first among foreign applicants. Japan-based applicants applied for 6,044 invention patents in total during the half-year, followed by US-based ones with 3,253, China-based ones with 1,449, South Korea-based ones with 973, and Germany-based ones with 469.

    Number of patents in application by type, 1H21

    Type of patents

    Taiwan-based applicant

    Foreign applicant

    Total

    Y/Y

    Invention

    9,744

    14,132

    23,876

    8.97%

    Utility model

    7,082

    596

    7,678

    (7.79%)

    Design

    1,698

    2,012

    3,710

    (0.16%)

    Source: IPO, compiled by Digitimes, July 2021

    Top-10 Taiwan-based applicants for invention patents, 1H21

    Applicant

    Number of patents in application

    TSMC

    1,263

    AU Optronics

    225

    Realtek Semiconductor

    191

    Acer

    137

    Inventec

    126

    Nanya Technology

    126

    MediaTek

    108

    Industrial Technology Research Institute

    101

    Delta Electronics

    93

    Winbond Electronics

    71

    Source: IPO, compiled by Digitimes, July 2021

    Top-10 foreign applicants for invention patents, 1H21

    Applicant

    Number of patents in application

    Qualcomm

    454

    Applied Materials

    304

    Samsung Electronics

    288

    Nitto Denko

    270

    Kioxia

    246

    Tokyo Electron

    232

    (South Korea-based) Coupang

    130

    ASML Netherlands

    117

    Lam Research

    113

    Sumitomo Chemicals

    101

    Source: IPO, compiled by Digitimes, July 2021

