Taiwan 1H21 patent applications increase 3.86% on year

Taiwan-based and foreign applicants applied for 35,264 patents, in the first half of 2021, which increased 3.86% on year, according to the Intellectual Property Office (IPO) under the Ministry of Economic Affairs in Taiwan.

Taiwan-based applicants consist of enterprises, research organizations, and universities, and patents are of three types: Invention, utility model, and design, IPO said.

For invention patents, in particular, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) led Taiwan-based applicants in the number of such patents under application, while Qualcomm ranked first among foreign applicants. Japan-based applicants applied for 6,044 invention patents in total during the half-year, followed by US-based ones with 3,253, China-based ones with 1,449, South Korea-based ones with 973, and Germany-based ones with 469.

Number of patents in application by type, 1H21 Type of patents Taiwan-based applicant Foreign applicant Total Y/Y Invention 9,744 14,132 23,876 8.97% Utility model 7,082 596 7,678 (7.79%) Design 1,698 2,012 3,710 (0.16%)

Source: IPO, compiled by Digitimes, July 2021

Top-10 Taiwan-based applicants for invention patents, 1H21 Applicant Number of patents in application TSMC 1,263 AU Optronics 225 Realtek Semiconductor 191 Acer 137 Inventec 126 Nanya Technology 126 MediaTek 108 Industrial Technology Research Institute 101 Delta Electronics 93 Winbond Electronics 71

Source: IPO, compiled by Digitimes, July 2021

Top-10 foreign applicants for invention patents, 1H21 Applicant Number of patents in application Qualcomm 454 Applied Materials 304 Samsung Electronics 288 Nitto Denko 270 Kioxia 246 Tokyo Electron 232 (South Korea-based) Coupang 130 ASML Netherlands 117 Lam Research 113 Sumitomo Chemicals 101

Source: IPO, compiled by Digitimes, July 2021