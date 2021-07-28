TSMC on track for bold overseas manufacturing deployments

Following its move to set up a 5nm chips fabrication plant in the US and expand foundry capacity in China, TSMC has recently confirmed its intentions to build fabs in Japan and Germany to better serve its clients in the countries. The aggressive overseas production deployments, however, have sparked market doubts that the foundry giant may face tremendous cost pressure and can hardly break free from the world's main powers in the short term.

With production of automobiles and other products disrupted by chip shortages this year, major nations have all looked to expand their domestic chips manufacturing capabilities. And the best shortcut to the goal is to court TSMC's investment in setting up fabs in the nations as it holds more than half of the world's production capacity and most advanced process technology for making cutting-edge chips, according to industry observers.

TSMC, insisting on operating neutrally as "everyone's foundry," has responded positively to overseas fab investments requested by major clients in the US, Japan and Germany, likely to result in a significant break from its long-standing policy of focusing the majority of its production in Taiwan, the observers said.

At a recent shareholders meeting, company chairman Mark Liu said TSMC is in early-stage talks with clients over the feasibility of building a fab in Germany, with a final decision to depend on customers' needs. He also disclosed TSMC has conducted due diligence with regards to constructing a new fab in Japan, and the goal is to be at least break even in costs.

After having established a 3D IC research center in Japan, TSMC was reportedly looking to support its major client Sony with a major wafer fab from 2023, observers said. They continued the company could also immediately serve chip demand from first-tier automakers and car components vendors in Europe if setting up a wafer fab in Germany.

Market concerns about possible risks

Nevertheless, stock market investors are concerned that TSMC's new overseas fabs may face tremendous cost pressure, intense competition from local peers in the countries they are located, as well as volatile foreign exchange rates, all likely to result in its overall gross margins lingering at a low-target range of 50% for a while. Moreover, the multiple pressures could also deter TSMC's technology advancements and revenue growth momentum.

In response to the market concerns, Liu said TSMC is expanding its global manufacturing to sustain and enhance its competitive advantages and to better serve customers in the new geopolitical environment. Besides support from local governments, Liu stressed, maintaining efficient and profitable production capacity is a crucial element for running overseas fabs.

The localization of semiconductor supply chains is being actively pursued by countries, Liu continued, but it will see many issues mixed together, such as the pandemic, trade wars and natural disasters. He said there is no need to worry about the localization matter, as global governments are expected to make a wise decision on it in the long run.

Semiconductor equipment vendors said stock investors need not to care about TSMC's aggressive overseas manufacturing deployments, reasoning that as the top-choice cooperation partner for nations, TSMC can easily win favorable investment terms needed to minimize possible operating risks and maximize profitability. In this regard, they stressed, what counts most is the long-term capacity consumption commitments from clients in the countries where TSMC's fabs are located.

The vendors believe that Europe, the US, China, and Japan have their own strengths in different semiconductor segments, but it is not easy to establish a strong semiconductor manufacturing chain quickly, which should require heavy investments in process technology R&D, huge manpower resources, complete supply clusters, and subsequent manufacturing upgrades, maintenance and order requirements.