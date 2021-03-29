IT + CE
Wiwynn commits investments in LiquidStack
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Server ODM Wiwynn has committed a US$10 million investment in LiquidStack through the liquid cooling solution provider's Series A fund-raising program, securing one seat on its board, according to a company announcement.

Through the deal, Wiwynn and LiquidStack will also build strategic partnerships to enable the synergistic advancement of next-generation cloud IT infrastructure designed for two-phase immersion cooling in datacenters, edge and high-performance computing (HPC), said the statement.

"Cloud service providers are looking for advanced cooling solutions to support increasing power density and efficiency. We foresee the game changing two-phase immersion cooling technology to be widely adopted in datacenters," said Emily Hong, CEO of Wiwynn.

"LiquidStack has accumulated rich experience in two-phase immersion cooling through our hyperscale bitcoin mining deployments with Bitfury, and we are already gaining fast traction in the cloud services, AI, edge and high-performance computing industries," said Joe Capes, co-founder and CEO of LiquidStack.

The Bitfury Group is a majority shareholder of LiquidStack, previously known as Allied Control Limited (ACL).

China-based Alibaba Group has taken the lead in adopting the liquid cooling solutions, and some US-based large-scale cloud datacenters are also likely to start implementing similar gear in 2021, boosting the penetration rate of liquid cooling solutions, according to industry watchers.

