Supply of fast-charging devices remains constrained

Taiwan-based fabless chipmakers specializing in fast-charging devices for handsets continue to see their supply constrained, despite some concerns raised about disappointing end-market sales and brand vendors revising downward their shipment goals for 2021, according to industry sources.

The supply of chips for fast-charging solutions for use in smartphones has already fallen short of demand, and remains constrained by tight foundry capacity, the sources indicated.

Chipmakers have been striving for capacity support from foundries as they anticipate that the market for fast-charging solutions in China and Taiwan will be expanding rapidly by the first half of 2022, according to sources at Taiwan-based analog chipmakers. Some may have overbooked capacity at foundries, the sources said.

Chipmakers engaged in the supply chain for fast-charging devices for handsets have already seen clear order visibility through next year, the sources noted.

Taiwan-based chipmakers specializing in fast-charging solutions, including Genesys Logic, Global Mixed-mode Technology (GMT), Leadtrend Technology and Weltrend Semiconductor, all saw their revenues hit record highs in April 2021. The companies are poised to generate impressive sales and profits in the second quarter, according to the sources.