中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Wed, May 26, 2021
    21:01
    mostly clear
    28°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Foxconn to soon reopen COVID-19 hit plant in Vietnam
    22min ago
    Taiwan III-V IC firms gearing up for boom in car LiDAR demand
    29min ago
    China LCD panel makers put focus on 8.6G and 10.5G fab capacity expansion
    42min ago
    Another TSMC staff infected with coronavirus
    55min ago
    Global NAND flash revenue set to grow in 2Q21, says TrendForce
    1h 10min ago
    Micron to scale up 1\nm chip output
    1h 29min ago
    Xiaomi, Oppo and Realme further cut shipment goals for 2021
    1h 29min ago
    Home Tech Chips + components
    Supply of fast-charging devices remains constrained
    Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES 0

    Taiwan-based fabless chipmakers specializing in fast-charging devices for handsets continue to see their supply constrained, despite some concerns raised about disappointing end-market sales and brand vendors revising downward their shipment goals for 2021, according to industry sources.

    The supply of chips for fast-charging solutions for use in smartphones has already fallen short of demand, and remains constrained by tight foundry capacity, the sources indicated.

    Chipmakers have been striving for capacity support from foundries as they anticipate that the market for fast-charging solutions in China and Taiwan will be expanding rapidly by the first half of 2022, according to sources at Taiwan-based analog chipmakers. Some may have overbooked capacity at foundries, the sources said.

    Chipmakers engaged in the supply chain for fast-charging devices for handsets have already seen clear order visibility through next year, the sources noted.

    Taiwan-based chipmakers specializing in fast-charging solutions, including Genesys Logic, Global Mixed-mode Technology (GMT), Leadtrend Technology and Weltrend Semiconductor, all saw their revenues hit record highs in April 2021. The companies are poised to generate impressive sales and profits in the second quarter, according to the sources.

    Categories
    Bits + chips IC design, distribution
    Tags
    brand capacity demand fabless foundry profit revenues sales Taiwan
    Related stories
    May 21
    MLCC vendor Holy Stone sees order visibility extended to 3Q21
    Apr 30
    Lite-On Technology sees record net profit in 1Q21
    Mar 31
    IC design houses see March revenues surge
    Mar 29
    MOSFETs, protective devices badly needed for car, consumer applications
    Feb 22
    Analog IC vendors brace for strong sales in 2021
    Nov 20, 2019
    Taiwan analog IC firms see orders for fast-charging devices pick up from China
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Global supply chain: Advanced economies
    Disconnected ICT Supply Chains: New Power Plays Unfolding
    SPONSORS
    May 26, 09:20
    Leveraging the latest AMD Milan CPU, AEWIN has built a high-performance edge computing platform
    Wednesday 26 May 2021
    KA Imaging reinvents X-Ray market with dual-energy technology
    Monday 24 May 2021
    GUC announces GLink-3D die-on-die interface IP using TSMC N5 and N6 process for 3DFabric advanced packaging technology
    Thursday 20 May 2021
    Sintrones welcomes growth opportunities for electric vehicles with in-vehicle computer solutions
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan top-3 foundries to see combined revenue hit another record high
    Global smartphone shipments to decline in 2Q21, says Digitimes Research
    Global AIO PC shipments to rise 4% sequentially in 2Q21