IATF 16949 certification essential for Taiwan ICT makers to enter car supply chain
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

About 1,000 Taiwan-based makers have obtained IATF (International Automotive Task Force) 16949 certification for the development of management systems for automotive supply chains and their production processes, with the first edition published in October 2016, according to industry sources.

Main members of IATF are nine major automakers - BMW, Volkswagen, Daimler, FCA Italy, FCA US, Ford Motor, General Motors, PSA Group and Renault - as well as US-based Automotive Industry Action Group, German Association of Automotive Industry (VDA), Itlay's National Association of Automobile Industry (ANFIA), France-based FIEV and UK-based Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

IATF 16949 is equivalent to essential qualification for Taiwan-based makers to become suppliers for any of the nine automakers and others in those car industry organizations, the sources noted.

