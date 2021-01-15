Samsung intros 5G mobile processor built on EUV process

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Samsung Electronics has announced its new 5G mobile processor series - Exynos 2100 - built using 5nm extreme ultra-violet (EUV) process technology.

"Armed with powerful processing technologies and an advanced 5G modem on a power-efficient 5nm process node, Exynos 2100 will set a new standard for tomorrow's flagship mobile devices," said Inyup Kang, president of system LSI for Samsung.

As Samsung's first 5G-integrated flagship mobile processor, the Exynos 2100 is built on an advanced 5nm EUV process technology that allows up to 20% lower power consumption or 10% higher overall performance than the 7nm predecessor. For further enhancement, the chip offers improved cache memory utilization and a stronger scheduler. The octa-core CPU comes in an improved tri-cluster structure made up of a single powerful Arm Cortex-X1 core that runs at up to 2.9GHz, three high-performing Cortex-A78 cores and four power-efficient Cortex-A55 cores delivering more than 30% enhancement in multi-core performance than the predecessor.

The Arm Mali-G78, which supports the latest APIs such as Vulkan and OpenCL, improves graphic performance by more than 40% for visually stunning and seamless graphics, enabling the most immersive on-screen mobile experiences yet, including gaming and AR/VR or MR. The Exynos 2100 also integrates advanced multi-IP governor (AMIGO) technology, which overlooks and optimizes power usages of CPU, GPU, and other processes, allowing longer use time even with intense on-screen activities.

AI capabilities will also enjoy a significant boost with the Exynos 2100. The newly-designed tri-core NPU has architectural enhancements such as minimizing unnecessary operations for high effective utilization and support for feature-map and weight compression. Exynos 2100 can perform up to 26-trillion-operations-per-second (TOPS) with more than twice the power efficiency than the previous generation. With on-device AI processing and support for advanced neural networks, users will be able to enjoy more interactive and smart features as well as enhanced computer vision performance in applications such as imaging.

The Exynos 2100's advanced image signal processor (ISP) supports camera resolutions of up to 200-megapixels (Mp). It can connect up to six individual sensors and is able to process four concurrently for richer multi-camera experiences. With a multi-camera and frame processor (MCFP), the ISP can combine feeds from multiple cameras to improve zoom performance, enhance image quality for ultra-wide shots and more. With AI acceleration, the ISP offers a content-aware feature that quickly and seamlessly recognizes scenes, faces and objects and optimally adjusts the camera settings to capture the image with fuller detail.

The Exynos 2100's integrated 5G modem supports 5G's sub-6GHz and mmWave spectrums from 2G GSM/CDMA, 3G WCDMA and 4G LTE, for strong network coverage and reliability. The modem delivers a maximum downlink speed of up to 5.1Gbps in sub-6GHz and 7.35Gbps in mmWave, or up to 3.0Gbps in 4G networks with 1024 Quadrature Amplitude Modulation (QAM) support.

The Exynos 2100 is currently in mass production, according to Samsung.